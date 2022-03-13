About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More

HIV-1 Infections may be Stronger from Penile-Vaginal Intercourse

by Colleen Fleiss on March 13, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Font : A-A+

HIV-1 Infections may be Stronger from Penile-Vaginal Intercourse

HIV-1 is more virulent and powerful when transmitted through penile-vaginal intercourse (due to transmission bottlenecks) than anal intercourse, revealed study published in PLOS Pathogens.

Transmission bottlenecks introduce selection pressures, or evolution opportunities that result in a fitter virus. A pathogen that causes more severe disease is said to be more virulent, and fitter strains tend to be more virulent. Reduction in helper T cells early in infection is associated with more virulent strains.



However, how these changes manifest in different risk groups has not been previously described. To better understand differences in transmission-related virus fitness in men-who-have-sex-with-men (MSM) and individuals who engaged in penile-vaginal intercourse, researchers analyzed T cell counts by collating data previously collected in large studies of MSM and non-MSM individuals infected with HIV. The researchers were able to compile data from 340,000 infected individuals of a range of ethnicities from over 25 countries.

The authors found that infections transmitted via penile-vaginal intercourse correlated with lower T cell counts than in the MSM risk group, suggesting greater selective pressure at transmission, and, in turn, resulting in more virulent strains than in transmission by MSM. However, the study was limited by its reliance on population level datasets that could not account for specific behaviors that increased or decreased risk of infection or stratify non-sexually transmitted infections in either risk group. Further studies are needed to analyze individual level transmission and infection data.

According to the authors, "The bottlenecks are affected by the mode of transmission. Because different risk groups tend to use different predominant modes of transmission, it is possible that the strains of HIV-1, directly affected by the bottlenecks, may have evolved differently in the different groups. These findings have implications for our understanding of HIV-1 pathogenesis, evolution, and epidemiology."

"Different modes of transmission of HIV from one individual to another can exert different bottlenecks on the virus," Dixit adds. "Analysis of early CD4 count measurements from over 340,000 patients reveals more virulent transmitted HIV strains in heterosexual individuals than men-who-have-sex-with-men, potentially affecting the HIV epidemic differently in these groups."

Source: Eurekalert
<< New Acute Myeloid Leukemia Subtypes Discovered

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
Quiz on HIV Symptoms
Quiz on HIV Symptoms
Do you know that there are symptoms for each stage of HIV/AIDS? Learn more from our HIV Symptom ......
Facts on HIV / AIDS
Facts on HIV / AIDS
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) usually targets the human immune system to weaken the body's ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)