medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

High School Lunches: Students Often Prefer Juice Over Milk, Fruit

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 16, 2018 at 12:46 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Most high school students do not prefer milk and whole fruit for lunch when fruit juice is available, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.
High School Lunches: Students Often Prefer Juice Over Milk, Fruit
High School Lunches: Students Often Prefer Juice Over Milk, Fruit

High school students participating in school meal programs are less likely to select milk, whole fruit, and water when fruit juice is available, which on balance may decrease the nutritional quality of their lunches, according to a new study by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of Connecticut.

The National School Lunch program reaches over 30 million students, and while fruits, vegetables, and dairy served in the school lunch undoubtedly contribute to a healthy diet, the appropriate role of juice in children's diets has generated debate.

Currently, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children aged 7-18 consume no more than 8 ounces of juice daily, and juice is permitted to be served as part of the National School Lunch program only on certain days.

"Our findings suggest that on the days when juice is available as a choice in high school lunches, students do not select whole fruit and milk as often. This is a problem because compared to juice, milk and whole fruit are better sources of three nutrients of concern for adolescents - calcium, vitamin D, and fiber," says Marlene Schwartz, Director of the UConn Rudd Center and co-author of the study.

The study utilized cafeteria register data from 3 low-income, Northeast high schools over one school year to determine whether high school students select different meal options on days when juice is available. The study also looked at the sales of a la carte beverages, which included both water and 100% juice.

Key findings include:
  • On juice days, 9.9 percent fewer milks and 7.4 percent fewer whole fruit servings were selected with lunches.
  • 8.2 percent fewer bottles of water and 24.4 percent fewer bottles of 100 percent juice were sold a la carte when juice was offered.

"The potential nutritional impact of these substitutions is important to consider. For instance, an 8-ounce serving of apple juice has no vitamin D, 285 fewer grams of calcium, and 116 fewer grams of potassium compared to an 8-ounce serving of 1 percent milk," says Rebecca Boehm, lead author of the study and a University of Connecticut Postdoctoral Fellow with the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity and the Zwick Center for Food and Resource Policy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables because food items that are low in energy density help you lose weight faster.

Water Intake During School Lunch Affects Obesity Risk in Children

Placing water dispensers in the cafeteria tripled water intake and their intake of sugars and fats reduced.

Drinking More Than One Glass of Fruit Juice Per Day Linked to Obesity

Researchers have warned that drinking more than one glass of fruit juice in a day can prove to be harmful to your health.

Now School Lunches More Nutritious

The United States Department of Agriculture passed a series of regulations on January 2012, designed to make school lunches more nutritious.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, heres a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.

Fruitarian Diet

A fruitarian diet is a diet composed of more than 50% fruit. The type of fruitarian diet varies among fruitarians.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Papaya

Papaya, is not only nutritious, it has numerous medicinal benefits. The leaves, seeds and the milk of the papaya tree are used to cure intestinal problems.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Health benefits of bananas Fruitarian Diet Papaya Brand-Food Rules for the New Year 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Read about goji berries, uses, health tips and recipes. Also learn about goji berry health ...

 Paralysis

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which ...

 Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive