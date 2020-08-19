High Fructose Intake During Pregnancy Affects Health of Offspring, Study

First author, PhD student Erin Smith, saysThe two experimental groups were fed either a control diet or a fructose diet prior to and during pregnancy. The fructose group was given supplementary fructose water to replicate increased sugar-sweetened beverage intake 60 days prior to mating and until the delivery of their offspring. Fructose made up 16.5 percent of their diets, closely resembling the average human consumption of fructose/sugar in Western countries, which is estimated at about 14 percent of average daily caloric intake.Ms Smith says it is well known that increased levels of circulating free fatty acids increases the risk of obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease - with increased fatty acid synthesis shown to occur following fructose consumption.She says the evidence suggests suboptimal maternal diets, such as diets high in fructose and refined sugars, may be contributing to the rise in metabolic diseases in humans observed during the past 40 to 50 years.Source: Eurekalert