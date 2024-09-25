About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hidden Dangers: 200 Chemicals in Food Packaging Linked to Breast Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 25 2024 10:11 AM

A team of researchers has uncovered nearly 200 potential breast carcinogens in food packaging materials such as plastics, paper, and cardboard, emphasizing widespread exposure despite current regulations.
The findings, published in 'Frontiers in Toxicology', underscore an urgent need for stronger preventative measures to reduce these chemicals in everyday products. "This study is important because it shows that there is a huge opportunity for prevention of human exposure to breast cancer-causing chemicals," said Jane Muncke, Managing Director of the Food Packaging Forum and co-author of the study.

