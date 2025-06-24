About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Hey Cancer Survivors, Have You Received a Text from MyCoach Yet?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 24 2025 4:43 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Smart coaching tech is helping cancer survivors take more steps toward better health.

Hey Cancer Survivors, Have You Received a Text from MyCoach Yet?
Cancer survivors often face ongoing challenges even after their treatment has been completed, and one of the most significant challenges is staying physically active. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and enhance overall quality of life. However, a startling 84% of survivors do not engage in enough physical activity to reap these benefits. But what if your watch, phone, or speaker could provide a gentle and timely reminder to help you stay active? That's exactly what a team from The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is working on, utilizing AI technology alongside a compassionate approach. This initiative goes beyond traditional science; it represents personalized support delivered through innovative technology(1 Trusted Source
Randomized trial of two artificial intelligence coaching interventions to increase physical activity in cancer survivors

Go to source).

Racial Disparities Breast Cancer Survivors Quality of Life
Racial Disparities Breast Cancer Survivors Quality of Life
White women reported higher physical and functional health-related quality of life scores compared with black women during active treatment.
Advertisement

Messages That Move You: AI That Knows You Better

We often know we should exercise—but life, pain, or low motivation can get in the way. That’s where UTA’s team comes in. They’re designing an AI-powered system that sends personalized messages to cancer survivors through their smartwatches or phones. These aren’t generic reminders—they’re tailored to each person’s day, mood, and activity level. The goal? To give a gentle nudge at the right time—when it’s most likely to get you moving. Smart, caring, and timely—that’s a coach in your pocket.


Advertisement
Cancer Survivors Outraged by Facebook Ban on Mastectomy Photos
Cancer Survivors Outraged by Facebook Ban on Mastectomy Photos
Facebook has been asked to stop taking down mastectomy photos by a group of petitioners, after it emerged that censors have been removing pictures of women and men who have had mastectomies.

Coaching from Your Couch: When AI Becomes a Friend

Imagine your smart speaker saying: “Let’s take a short walk—your body will thank you.” That’s not the future—it’s happening now. Survivors were given either voice-assisted coaching (MyCoach) or text-based messages (SmartText). AI can feel personal, supportive, and motivating, especially when it speaks to you like a trusted friend.


Advertisement
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Calculator
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Calculator
Feeling tired all the time despite adequate sleep? You may be a victim of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Find out if you have symptoms of the syndrome.

Teamwork That Transforms: Experts from All Walks of Life

Behind this innovation is a dream team from UTA, blending skills from public health, communication, computer science, and even cancer care. Dr. Yue Liao, Dr. Grace Brannon, Dr. Chengkai Li, and collaborator Maria Chang from MD Anderson are proving that real progress happens when different minds come together. Each expert brings a unique strength, creating a solution that’s not just high-tech—but also deeply human and thoughtful.


High Costs Leads Young Cancer Survivors to Forgo Medical Care
High Costs Leads Young Cancer Survivors to Forgo Medical Care
Despite the fact that most have health insurance, many survivors of adolescent and young adult cancers avoid routine medical care because it's too expensive.

Tiny Steps, Big Impact: The Power of Real-Time Nudges

Most fitness apps give you a goal. But this AI system learns how and when to help you reach it. By studying your patterns—like when you're inactive or when you're likely to respond—it sends messages that fit your life, not interrupt it. This kind of “just-in-time” support helps you build small habits that lead to big changes. It’s personalized coaching without the cost or time burden, and it meets you where you are—whether that’s on the couch or out for a stroll.

Why This Matters So Much

After cancer treatment ends, many survivors are left feeling unsupported in their health journey. Fatigue, weight gain, and fear of recurrence are real struggles. This project puts survivors back at the center, offering them gentle, smart support that feels human. As more research continues, the hope is to scale this to help thousands more, creating a future where no survivor has to walk the path to wellness alone.

Reference:
  1. Randomized trial of two artificial intelligence coaching interventions to increase physical activity in cancer survivors - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8660785/?utm_source=)


Source-University of Texas at Arlington


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional