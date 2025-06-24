Hey Cancer Survivors, Have You Received a Text from MyCoach Yet?

Smart coaching tech is helping cancer survivors take more steps toward better health.
Cancer survivors often face ongoing challenges even after their treatment has been completed, and one of the most significant challenges is staying physically active. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and enhance overall quality of life. However, a startling 84% of survivors do not engage in enough physical activity to reap these benefits. But what if your watch, phone, or speaker could provide a gentle and timely reminder to help you stay active? That's exactly what a team from The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) is working on, utilizing AI technology alongside a compassionate approach. This initiative goes beyond traditional science; it represents personalized support delivered through innovative technology(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Randomized trial of two artificial intelligence coaching interventions to increase physical activity in cancer survivors
Go to source).
Messages That Move You: AI That Knows You BetterWe often know we should exercise—but life, pain, or low motivation can get in the way. That’s where UTA’s team comes in. They’re designing an AI-powered system that sends personalized messages to cancer survivors through their smartwatches or phones. These aren’t generic reminders—they’re tailored to each person’s day, mood, and activity level. The goal? To give a gentle nudge at the right time—when it’s most likely to get you moving. Smart, caring, and timely—that’s a coach in your pocket.
Coaching from Your Couch: When AI Becomes a FriendImagine your smart speaker saying: “Let’s take a short walk—your body will thank you.” That’s not the future—it’s happening now. Survivors were given either voice-assisted coaching (MyCoach) or text-based messages (SmartText). AI can feel personal, supportive, and motivating, especially when it speaks to you like a trusted friend.
Teamwork That Transforms: Experts from All Walks of LifeBehind this innovation is a dream team from UTA, blending skills from public health, communication, computer science, and even cancer care. Dr. Yue Liao, Dr. Grace Brannon, Dr. Chengkai Li, and collaborator Maria Chang from MD Anderson are proving that real progress happens when different minds come together. Each expert brings a unique strength, creating a solution that’s not just high-tech—but also deeply human and thoughtful.
Tiny Steps, Big Impact: The Power of Real-Time NudgesMost fitness apps give you a goal. But this AI system learns how and when to help you reach it. By studying your patterns—like when you're inactive or when you're likely to respond—it sends messages that fit your life, not interrupt it. This kind of “just-in-time” support helps you build small habits that lead to big changes. It’s personalized coaching without the cost or time burden, and it meets you where you are—whether that’s on the couch or out for a stroll.
Why This Matters So MuchAfter cancer treatment ends, many survivors are left feeling unsupported in their health journey. Fatigue, weight gain, and fear of recurrence are real struggles. This project puts survivors back at the center, offering them gentle, smart support that feels human. As more research continues, the hope is to scale this to help thousands more, creating a future where no survivor has to walk the path to wellness alone.
Source-University of Texas at Arlington