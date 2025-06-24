Pregnancy After 45 Carries Rising Risks for Newborn Health, Finds Swedish Data

Babies born to mothers aged 45 and older face higher risks of complications like premature birth, low birth weight, and stillbirth.
Children born to mothers aged 45 or older face a greater risk of being born prematurely or with health complications, according to findings based on over 300,000 births in Sweden. While childbirth after age 40 is increasingly common, this trend has been linked to higher risks for the newborn.
Increased Risk of StillbirthIn large parts of the world, women are having children later and later in life. In Sweden, 4.8% of mothers were 40 years of age or older in 2022. Previous research has shown that older mothers differ from younger mothers in several respects such as having a higher BMI, a higher proportion having utilised assisted reproductive technology, an increased risk of certain diseases during pregnancy, and a higher proportion of births via Caesarean section. With this in mind, the researchers in the current study wanted to investigate how the mother’s age affected the health of her newborn baby.
In the study, which is published in Acta Paediatrica, the researchers looked at data from Sweden’s National Medical Birth Register, which is maintained by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare and includes all pregnancies from week 22 that lead to childbirth. A total of 312,221 children born to women over 34 years of age in the period 2010–2022 were included in the study, excluding twin births.
The babies were divided into three groups according to their mother’s age: 35–39 years, 40–44 years, and 45 years and older. The researchers were particularly interested in how the health of the child at birth was affected when their mother was older than 39 years. The children born to mothers aged 35–39 thus served as a reference group.
Higher Risk of Complications for Older Mothers“First of all, we could see that for babies born in Sweden, serious complications are rare, regardless of the mother’s age. But we also found that children of older mothers have a higher risk of stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight relative to length of pregnancy, and low blood sugar compared to babies born to mothers aged 35–39 years. The study showed that the highest risks of all were to babies born to mothers 45 years and older,” says Sofia Voss, who is the study’s lead author.
Stillbirth is uncommon in Sweden, but occurred in 0.83% of pregnancies in women who were 45 years or older. This can be compared to a rate of 0.42% in women aged 35–39 years.
Premature Birth Rates by Maternal Age GroupConcerning premature birth, 4.8% of these cases occurred in the group of mothers aged 35–39. Among women aged 40 to 44, the corresponding figure rose to 6.1%, and among women aged 45 or older, 8.4% of their babies were born prematurely.
Previous studies have mainly compared babies born to young mothers with those born to older mothers. In the present study, the researchers were interested in getting a more detailed picture of the distribution of risk among the older mothers.
“By comparing different ranges of advanced age when giving birth, the study can also contribute to better, and better targeted, information for women planning future pregnancies. As the share of older mothers rises, our study can help to target screening and interventions to where they will have the most benefit. But it’s also important to inform the public so that they can make informed choices,” says Sofia Voss.
