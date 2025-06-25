Forgot to Blink Again? MyDryEyeApp’s Got You!

A simple blink could be your best defence against dry eyes, and now there’s an app for that.
Dry eye disease is more common than we think—yet often goes unnoticed until the discomfort sets in. From itchy, watery eyes to short-term blurred vision, the symptoms can affect daily life and productivity. Thanks to the pioneering work of Professor James Wolffsohn at Aston University, we now know that a simple blink, when done right, could bring real relief. His team not only found the most effective blinking routine but also created a free mobile app—MyDryEye—to help users track and treat their symptoms. Backed by science and easy to follow, this method could be a game-changer in dry eye care(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Optimisation of blinking exercises for dry eye disease
Go to source).
Why Dry Eyes Are More Than Just a NuisanceDry eye disease happens when your eyes don’t produce enough tears or the right kind of tears. This leads to gritty, itchy feelings, excessive watering, and trouble seeing clearly. It's especially common in older adults and made worse by air-conditioning, screen use, and even incomplete blinking. These tiny but frequent lifestyle triggers are now being looked at more seriously, especially with the rise in digital device use, which has changed how often and how completely we blink.
Science Behind the Perfect BlinkNot all blinks are created equal! Professor Wolffsohn’s research compared different routines and found that adding a "squeeze" step—fully closing the eyes—makes a big difference. The most effective technique turned out to be 15 cycles of close-squeeze-blink, done three times a day. This routine helped reduce incomplete blinks, improve comfort time after blinking, and decrease both symptom frequency and severity. Participants even noticed a difference within just two weeks of starting—and symptoms returned once they stopped, proving how powerful consistent practice can be.
An App That Keeps You (and Your Eyes) On TrackTo make these exercises easier and more accessible, the team developed the MyDryEye app, freely available for Android and iOS users. The app guides users through the blink routine, tracks symptoms, and offers reminders, treatment logs, and risk assessments. It even helps locate nearby specialists. Created by Professor Wolffsohn, engineer Alec Kingsnorth, and business lead Mark Nattriss, this app is a practical and user-friendly tool for anyone managing dry eye disease.
Clinical Trials That Blinked Back at Dry EyeThe study was divided into two parts. In the first, 98 participants were tested with different blink routines. The best results came from fewer sessions with more repetitions—specifically, 15 repetitions, three times a day. The second study confirmed these findings in 28 more participants, measuring not just symptoms but also tear quality, blink completeness, and eye surface health. While the blinking exercise didn’t improve tear volume or breakup time, it significantly helped incomplete blinks and conjunctival staining—clear markers of dry eye improvement.
A Full Treatment Plan for Happier EyesBlinking exercises are powerful but work best when paired with other treatments. Lipid-based artificial tears, omega-3 supplements, and warm compresses are commonly recommended alongside the blinking routine. The exercises are especially helpful in correcting the bad habit of partial blinking, often caused by long hours staring at screens. The best part? It takes only three minutes a day to make a lasting difference. Small effort, big reward—for your eyes and your comfort.
