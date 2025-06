Forgot to Blink Again? MyDryEyeApp’s Got You!

A simple blink could be your best defence against dry eyes, and now there’s an app for that.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Optimisation of blinking exercises for dry eye disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Turn your blink into relief—track it smart with the MyDryEye app! #medindia #blinkingexercise #mydryeye #eyecomfort #digitaleyehealth ’

Turn your blink into relief—track it smart with the MyDryEye app! #medindia #blinkingexercise #mydryeye #eyecomfort #digitaleyehealth ’

Advertisement

Why Dry Eyes Are More Than Just a Nuisance

Advertisement

Science Behind the Perfect Blink

Advertisement

An App That Keeps You (and Your Eyes) On Track

Clinical Trials That Blinked Back at Dry Eye

A Full Treatment Plan for Happier Eyes

Optimisation of blinking exercises for dry eye disease - (https://www.contactlensjournal.com/article/S1367-0484(25)00087-6/fulltext)

Dry eye disease is more common than we think—yet often goes unnoticed until the discomfort sets in. From itchy, watery eyes to short-term blurred vision, the symptoms can affect daily life and productivity. Thanks to the pioneering work ofat Aston University, we now know that a simple blink, when done right, could bring real relief. His team not only found the most effective blinking routine but also created a free mobile app——to help users track and treat their symptoms. Backed by science and easy to follow, this method could be a game-changer in dry eye care().Dry eye disease happens when your eyes don’t produce enough tears or the right kind of tears. This leads to, excessive watering, and trouble seeing clearly. It's especially common in older adults and made worse by air-conditioning, screen use, and even incomplete blinking. These tiny but frequent lifestyle triggers are now being looked at more seriously, especially with the rise in, which has changed how often and how completely we blink.Not all blinks are created equal! Professor Wolffsohn’s research compared different routines and found that adding a—fully closing the eyes—makes a big difference. The most effective technique turned out to be. This routine helped reduce incomplete blinks, improve comfort time after blinking, and decrease both symptom frequency and severity. Participants even noticed a difference within justof starting—and symptoms returned once they stopped, proving how powerful consistent practice can be.To make these exercises easier and more accessible, the team developed the, freely available forusers. The app guides users through the blink routine, tracks symptoms, and offers. It even helps locate nearby specialists. Created by, engineer, and business lead, this app is a practical and user-friendly tool for anyone managing dry eye disease.The study was divided into two parts. In the first,were tested with different blink routines. The best results came from fewer sessions with more repetitions—specifically,. The second study confirmed these findings in, measuring not just symptoms but also, and. While the blinking exercise didn’t improve tear volume or breakup time, it significantly helped incomplete blinks and conjunctival staining—clear markers of dry eye improvement.Blinking exercises are powerful but work best when paired with other treatments.andare commonly recommended alongside the blinking routine. The exercises are especially helpful in correcting the bad habit of partial blinking, often caused by long hours staring at screens. The best part? It takes onlyto make a lasting difference. Small effort, big reward—for your eyes and your comfort.Source-Aston University