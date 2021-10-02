HEPA Filters Reduce The COVID-19 Risk

COVID-19 pandemic recommends the use of high-volume aspirators in dental clinics. And the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among dental specialists is greatly influenced by the type of aspirating system as per the study "SARS-CoV-2 Seropositivity Among Dental Staff and the Role of Aspirating Systems" published in the journal JDR Clinical & Translational Research (JDR CTR).



A high volume aspirator is a machine that is involved in eliminating the bacterial droplets, aerosol particles, blood, viruses, and odor from the air.

‘COVID-19 pandemic recommends the use of High-volume aspirators in dental clinics since the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among dental specialists is greatly influenced by the type of aspirating system. This study highlights the use of aspirating systems that have HEPA filters installed in them so that the evacuation and dissipation of aerosols into specialized areas is done.’





Clinic A - Dry mode V6000 aspirating system with a vacuum controller and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters

Clinic B - Semi-dry mode V6000 aspirating system with a vacuum controller and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters

Clinic C - VS900 system, closely resembling natural dispersion with no HEPA filter and discharges air into the dental operatory



Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection



It was seen that clinic C had a higher prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection as it did not utilize HEPA filters, whereas the prevalence was significantly lower in clinic A. Usage of HEPA filters with dry mode operation was seemingly the reason for lower risk in latter, despite the estimated prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection across all clinics over the 5 months (May to August 2020) being 11.5% (19 HCWs).



Aspirated fluids from the air are separated at every treatment unit in the dry suction systems. But in the semi-dry suction systems, multiple treatment units are connected to a central separation unit for the separation.



"No comparative studies have investigated the effects of the type of aspirating system on the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection among dentists and dental assistants. Based on the results of this pilot study, we recommend the use of aspirating systems installed with HEPA filters that evacuate and dissipate aerosols into specialized areas. Studies that provide a deeper understanding of this topic are warranted", says JDR CTR Editor-in-Chief Jocelyne S. Feine, McGill University, Montréal, Quebec, Canada.



Source: Medindia Three types of aspirating system used for comparison were:

were compared in the present retrospective cohort study which included 157 healthcare workers in Ekaterinburg, Russia, using three different types of aspirating systems.