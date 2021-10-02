by Karishma Abhishek on  February 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Simple Test Kit May Screen Colorectal Cancer
Default implementation of the take-at-home test to the patient's home for colorectal cancer screening escalated the test rates to more than 1,000 per cent as per the research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Rather than reminding a patient simply that they are overdue for screening, the team sent the test to be performed at the home of patients (unless they opted out via a text message prompt) who were overdue for testing at a community health center that predominantly serves people of color.

Colorectal cancer screening rates are limited in underserved populations. It is a type of cancer that affects the colon and the rectum and can be deadly if not discovered at early stages. Black people had a 40% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer as compared to white people with 100% higher than in Asian/Pacific Islanders.


The screening test kit - fecal immunochemical test (FIT) requires a stool sample from a patient that is then returned to a laboratory by mail and analyzed for the trace blood associated with colorectal cancer. However unlike the gold standard colonoscopy which is done once every 10 years, FIT kits only clear a patient for a year.

Thus to increase these low completion rates, the study randomly divided a group of more than 400 patients (90% of them were Black, and 50% were Medicaid beneficiaries) overdue for screenings into two equal arms from March to May 2018 (12 weeks): one that just received a single reminder text (the control group) and another that received FIT kits along with proven behavioral science techniques unless patients sent a response to opt-out (the intervention group).

Take-at-home Test Kit for Colorectal Cancer

It was observed that ~2% of the control group patients had completed a FIT kit or had a colonoscopy whereas the intervention group included around 20% of the patients who had done the test.

"It is important to note that this is a population at a community health center that may not routinely seek out medical care, especially preventive care, so there is a low baseline screening rate. Future interventions may need to address issues such as reading comprehension and not having a stable place to live", says Sarah Huf, MBBS, a former Commonwealth Fund Fellow at Penn and now an Honorary Clinical Lecturer at Imperial College London.

The study was performed at the cost of only $150 for 200 patients in the intervention arm. "For these types of health clinics, minimizing cost is critical for sustainability since they have many competing health priorities for their patients," says Shivan Mehta, MD, associate chief innovation officer at Penn Medicine and an assistant professor of Medicine.

The study is yet to explore the other choices of colonoscopy or FIT kits that can be best offered to patients in the populations that receive care at this type of health center.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.
READ MORE
Targets to Inhibit Colorectal Cancer Progression Identified
Artificially altering the balance between the cancer-promoting fibroblasts and cancer-restraining fibroblasts could curb the spread of colorectal cancer tumors.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Patients Lack Awareness About Colonoscopy
Patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer are found unaware about the interval and requirement of surveillance colonoscopy
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Colon Polyps
A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerUndescended TesticlesCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtVaricoceleColon PolypsColorectal Cancer Screening