Viruskiller Air Sterilizer Technology by Oorja Cleantech Approved by Indian Market

Hyderabad based Oorja Cleantech is importing Radic8's VirusKiller air sterilization technology from South Korea in three different configurations, namely the Hextio, VK- 401, and VK-102.These sterilizer units, each with a lifespan of over ten years, are designed for both personal and commercial use. Oorja Cleantech brings these products to India not only to fight against the current pandemic but also as long-term protection from various viruses and bacteria.It uses a two-stage filtration process followed by sterilization, which eliminates viruses, bacteria, and pollutants in a single air pass.The test was performed at a leading lab in India, and the link to the report is http://viruskiller.co.in/viruskiller-test-reports/. Two rounds of pathogens were tested against the VK 401: A heavily concentrated mix of 14 viruses and bacteria, SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).The VirusKiller unit was placed inside a chamber, and a small inlet was created to inject the infected aerosol. Filter media were kept at both the inlet and outlet of the sterilizer to check the air quality. On examining the inlet filter, it showed positive results for viruses, whereas the outlet filter was confirmed to be free of any virus; hence, sterilizing the air.The test report further shows that since VirusKiller includes multiple, high-quality filters (a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter), it also effectively traps particulates and contaminants. The product also received a positive nod from the Hon. Minister for Health, Telangana Govt, Mr. EtelRajender, in July 2020.Source: Medindia