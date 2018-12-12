3D printed heart valves can help the cardiac surgeons decide which size of the heart valve replacement is best for the patient. In patients with moderate-to-severe aortic valve blockages, artificial valves have to be implanted into their hearts. This method, in turn, can help plug that valve properly in place.

Heart Valve Replacement: 3D Printed Models Help Determine a Perfect Fit

‘Since sizing a heart valve replacement poses a difficult problem for the doctors. This integrative 3D printing and valve sizing system provide a customized report of every patient's unique aortic valve shape, thus removing a lot of the guesswork and helping each patient receive a more accurately sized valve.’

More than one in eight people aged 75 and older in the United States develop moderate-to-severe blockage of the aortic valve in their hearts, usually caused by calcified deposits that build upon the valve's leaflets and prevent them from fully opening and closing.Many of these older patients are not healthy enough to undergo open-heart surgeries; instead, they have artificial valves implanted into their hearts using a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), which deploys the valve via a catheter inserted into the aorta. There are challenges with this procedure, however, including the need to choose the perfect-sized heart valve without ever actually looking at the patient's heart: too small, and the valve can dislodge or leak around the edges; too large, and the valve can rip through the heart, carrying a risk of death. Like Goldilocks, cardiologists are looking for a TAVR valve size that is "just right."Researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have createdThe work was performed in collaboration with researchers and physicians from Brigham and Women's Hospital, The University of Washington, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, and is published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography."If you buy a pair of shoes online without trying them on first, there's a good chance they're not going to fit properly.," said James Weaver, Ph.D., a Senior Research Scientist at the Wyss Institute who is a corresponding author of the paper. "."When a patient needs a replacement heart valve, they frequently get a CT scan, which takes a series of X-ray images of the heart to create a 3D reconstruction of its internal anatomy. While the outer wall of the aorta and any associated calcified deposits are easily seen on a CT scan, the delicate "leaflets" of tissue that open and close the valve are often too thin to show up well. "After a 3D reconstruction of the heart anatomy is performed, it often looks like the calcified deposits are simply floating around inside the valve, providing little or no insight as to how a deployed TAVR valve would interact with them," Weaver explained.To solve that problem, Ahmed Hosny, who was a Research Fellow at the Wyss Institute at the time, created aThe team also 3D printed a custom "sizer" device that fits inside the 3D-printed valve model and expands and contracts to determine what size artificial valve would best fit each patient. They then wrapped the sizer with a thin layer of pressure-sensing film to map the pressure between the sizer and the 3D-printed valves and their associated calcified deposits, while gradually expanding the sizer."We discovered that the size and the location of the calcified deposits on the leaflets have a big impact on how well an artificial valve will fit into a calcified one," said Hosny, who is currently at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Sometimes, there was just no way a TAVR valve would fully seal a calcified valve, and those patients could actually be better off getting open-heart surgery to obtain a better-fitting result."In addition, the"Being able to identify intermediate- and low-risk patients whose heart valve anatomy gives them a higher probability of complications from TAVR is critical, and we've never had a non-invasive way to accurately determine that before," said co-author Beth Ripley, M.D., Ph.D, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Washington who was a Cardiovascular Imaging Fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital when the study was done."Those patients might be better served by surgery, as the risks of an imperfect TAVR result might outweigh its benefits." Additionally, being able to physically simulate the procedure might inform future iterations of valve designs and deployment approaches.The team has made their. They hope their project will serve as a springboard for an evolvable biomedical design that keeps pace with the market's state of the art."At the core of the personalized medicine challenge is the realization that one medical treatment will not serve all patients equally well, and that therapies should be tailored to the individual," said Wyss Institute Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., who is also the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital, as well as Professor of Bioengineering at Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. "This principle applies to medical devices as well as drugs, and it is exciting to see how our community is innovating in this space and attempting to translate new personalized approaches from the lab and into the clinic."Source: Eurekalert