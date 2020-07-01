medindia

Heart Transplantation: New Insights

by Iswarya on  January 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Death of the number of children who are on the transplantation list waiting for a new heart could potentially be reduced dramatically, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Thoracic Surgery.
Heart Transplantation: New Insights
Heart Transplantation: New Insights

The study, published online in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery, demonstrates that many of the donor's hearts deemed "high-risk" can be transplanted with the same survival rates as "low-risk" donor hearts. "One in five children die awaiting a suitable donor heart, and some of these potential recipients missed their opportunity because they were offered donor hearts that transplant programs refused because they were thought to be of poor quality," says David Morales, MD, director of congenital heart surgery and Clark-Helmsworth Chair of cardiovascular surgery at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Dr. Morales is the senior author of the study.

Show Full Article


"However, these hearts were often transplanted into other donors with good results, and some of those potential recipients never got the opportunity to be transplanted. Our study demonstrates that traditionally perceived high-risk donors may have been associated with worst post-transplant survival because of the recipients they were transplanted into and not because of the donor's hearts. While it's important to consider potential donor hearts for transplantation carefully, transplant programs should consider accepting hearts from certain donors traditionally considered poor quality."

For the study, the Cincinnati Children's researchers reviewed the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) database for thoracic organ transplants between Jan. 2006 and Dec. 2015 in children up to 18 years old. They identified "high-risk" transplant donors as those above a certain age, those who needed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and those who died due to stroke. They matched low- and high-risk donors on characteristics of the recipient and then analyzed one-year survival outcomes.

The study found that transplant recipients considered "high-risk" by utilization and survival-based criteria led to similar survival as transplant recipients from "low-risk" donors.

"Currently, there is not a universal system by which transplant institutions list patients for transplant," says Dr. Morales. "In other words, hospitals accept organs and list patients for transplant under different criteria, often based not on the latest clinical data nor nationally accepted clinical standards but on a program's or provider's past experiences.

"A risk-based matching system that couples the optimal donor for a given transplant recipient to result in the best-predicted outcome for each transplant, and achieving the highest survival years post-transplant for the entire community, are what we are striving for," he says. "Getting to transplantation is NOT the goal. Having the most children healthy and alive post-transplantation for the most years is the goal."

Based on their previous research in this area, Dr. Morales and several colleagues at Cincinnati Children's have received a grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) to investigate creating a standardized risk-stratification model for children using machine learning to realize best pairings of donor and recipients to maximize survival.

Because organ utilization decisions for hearts and lungs vary significantly across programs and providers, the NHLBI designated grant money to help Cincinnati Children's investigate the potential to reduce wastage of pediatric thoracic organs and potentially create a better system or model. This would be a model in which local practices and emotions are not driving forces to list and accepting organs, but a data-driven algorithm that optimizes transplant matches and benefits the entire pediatric heart and lung transplant communities, says Dr. Morales.

Currently, a range of donor sizes (either weight or height) is used to determine which organs a certain recipient may be offered. This range is based on a program's experience, not national or well-defined standards, according to Dr. Morales. However, technology now exists that can allow scientists to use 3-dimensional modeling, virtual surgery, and artificial intelligence to develop novel methods of precise size-matching of donor organs in hopes of increasing donor organ utilization for pediatric heart and lung transplantation.

Understanding the complete range of donor hearts or lungs that can fit into a recipient's chest cavity is crucial because it increases the potential donors a child can be offered. The existing colloquial approach to pediatric transplantation is one of the reasons children with end-stage heart failure face the highest waiting list mortality in all of transplant medicine, according to Dr. Morales.

"If novel virtual transplantation techniques are used, the number of acceptable donor hearts for each patient will increase because ranges will be individualized to that specific patient's heart size and not by a less precise estimation, such as age or weight," says Ryan Moore, MD, director of the Heart Institute Digital Media and 3D Modeling Program.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Donor Heart at Increased Disease Risk is Better Than Disease-free Heart

Heart transplantation with donor hearts at increased risk of disease can prolong survival of transplant recipients. Over 92% survival rates can be achieved even after 1 year, which can extend up to 5 years.

Telangana Man Underwent Heart Transplantation Surgery

Century Hospitals has given a new lease of life to a young man by transplanting a donor heart in the patient's body with support of Jeevandhan network.

Mumbai's Fortis Hospital Records a Hat-Trick On Heart Transplantation in a Month

The city witnessed its third heart transplant in less than a month where two earlier transplants were performed at the same hospital on Aug 3 and 7.

India's First Ever Long-Haul Heart Transplantation

In the first ever long distance (2,000 km) tissue donation in India, heart of a deceased civilian from Delhi was flown to Chennai to save an old man.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020

Bacteremia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive