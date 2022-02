World Rare Disease Day 2022 — “Sharing Your Colours!”

As per the name, the communities celebrate the World Rare Disease Day on the rarest day of the year - February 28 or 29 to throw light on the need for healthcare resources and research towards the growing burden of rare diseases and their families.



Rarest of Rare Days

The Rare Disease Day was(European Organisation for Rare Diseases) on the 25th anniversary of the passing of the Orphan Drug Act in the United States.Along with 23 other countries (including Panama, Colombia, Argentina, Australia, Serbia, Russia, and the People's Republic of China), the United States also joined this first global observance.