World Rare Disease Day 2022 — “Sharing Your Colours!”

The 2022 Theme

Global Measures

Facts to Know!

Rare diseases are found to affect 300 million worldwide and 30 million people in the US alone.

Currently, 7,000-10,000 rare diseases affect humans; however, fewer than 5% of rare diseases have an FDA-approved treatment.

One of the concerns for the countries is that among these greater numbers, 75% of the affected rare disease patients are children.

As rare diseases are also difficult to diagnose, it leads to improper diagnosis and treatment.

One of the exceptionally rare diseases in the US is ataxia-telangiectasia (neurodegenerative condition), affecting only about 400 people.

Rare diseases pose an estimated collective cost burden of $1 trillion as per an article co-authored by NCATS Acting Director Joni L. Rutter, PhD.

This year 2022, the theme for Rare Disease Day aims to raise awareness through the development of diagnostics and the advancement of research towards novel treatments. Among several rare diseases, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is also considered as one in over 7,000 rare diseases towards which the Alpha-1 Foundation (along with other collaborative organizations, medical professionals, politicians, and caregivers) aims to raise awareness on this February 28th, 2022. The NIH plans for holding a virtual event (which involves panel discussions, virtual exhibitors, rare diseases stories, and scientific posters) for the rare disease day on February 28, 2022 (Monday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. The general public and communities may also join the venture by wearing or selling out the theme-colored ribbons, jeans, stickers, posters, and digital toolkits.