World ORS Day – ORS Prevents and Treats Dehydration Effectively

'Oral rehydration salt (ORS) is a simple and cost-effective way to treat and prevent dehydration. It is available in powder form in pharmacies and can also be prepared easily at home. It is safe for anyone with signs of dehydration to take ORS. Let's come together and create awareness on this World ORS day.'

Preparing ORS Solution from Commercially Available Powder

Preparing ORS Solution at Home

Clean water - 5 cups (200 ml/cup approx)

Salt - ½ tsp

Sugar - 6 teaspoons level

Fast Facts About ORS & How to Use

ORS came into common use in the 1970s

ORS is listed as one of the essential medicines by WHO

Use of ORS has reportedly reduced diarrheal and dehydration deaths by 93%

ORS can also be given to adults with dehydration

Prepared ORS solution can be used up to 24 hours after which it has to be made once again

Persons showing signs of severe dehydration should be given intravenous fluids

For mild dehydration, adults can drink between 250 ml- 500 ml of ORS and drink 500 ml of ORS for moderate dehydration. Take 1-2 mouthfuls at a time at regular intervals

For children, 100 ml is enough to treat mild to moderate dehydration

Children should be given one sip at a time and never more than half a cup after a loose stool

If diarrhea continues or dehydration worsens immediately rush to the hospital for IV (intravenous) fluids

Administration of zinc along with ORS can reduce the duration and severity of the diarrheal episode

ORS can also be used to treat burns associated dehydration until medical help is accessible

Signs of Dehydration in Infants and Children You Should Not Ignore

Dry mouth and tongue

When skin is pinched, it takes longer to go back to the original position

Sunken soft spot on top of the skull

Not passing urine or diaper is dry for over 3 hours

No tears when the baby cries

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Drowsy and listless

Pour the powder in a clean container and add the correct amount of water as instructed on the sachet. Milk should not be added and no added sugar. Administer the contents to the baby from a clean cup slowly in small mouthfuls at regular intervals.If ORS powder packets are not available, don't worry. Here's how you can prepare the ORS solution at home, which is equally effective. You need:Mix the contents thoroughly and in the correct amounts. Too much sugar or salt can worsen diarrhea. Administer in the same manner as described above.In summary,Source: Medindia