World ORS Day – ORS Prevents and Treats Dehydration Effectively

Preparing ORS Solution from Commercially Available Powder
Pour the powder in a clean container and add the correct
amount of water as instructed on the sachet. Milk should not be added and no added sugar.
Administer the contents to the baby from a clean cup slowly in small mouthfuls
at regular intervals.
Preparing ORS Solution at Home
If ORS powder packets are not available, don't worry. Here's
how you can prepare the ORS solution at home, which is equally effective.
You need:
- Clean water - 5 cups
(200 ml/cup approx)
- Salt - ½ tsp
- Sugar - 6
teaspoons level
Mix the contents thoroughly and in the correct amounts. Too
much sugar or salt can worsen diarrhea. Administer in the same manner as
described above.
Fast Facts
About ORS & How to Use
- ORS came into
common use in the 1970s
- ORS is listed as
one of the essential medicines by WHO
- Use of ORS has
reportedly reduced diarrheal and dehydration deaths by 93%
- ORS can also be
given to adults with dehydration
- Prepared ORS
solution can be used up to 24 hours
after which it has to be made once again
- Persons showing signs of severe
dehydration should be given intravenous fluids
- For mild
dehydration, adults can drink between
250 ml- 500 ml of ORS and drink 500 ml of ORS for moderate dehydration.
Take 1-2 mouthfuls at a time at regular intervals
- For children, 100
ml is enough to treat mild to moderate dehydration
- Children should
be given one sip at a time and never more than half a cup after a loose
stool
- If diarrhea
continues or dehydration worsens immediately rush to
the hospital for IV (intravenous) fluids
- Administration
of zinc along
with ORS can reduce the
duration and severity of the diarrheal episode
- ORS can also be
used to treat burns associated dehydration until medical help is accessible
Signs of
Dehydration in
Infants and Children You Should Not Ignore
- Dry mouth and tongue
- When skin is pinched,
it takes longer to go back to the original
position
- Sunken soft spot on top of the
skull
- Not passing urine or diaper is dry
for over 3 hours
- No tears when the
baby cries
- Sunken eyes, cheeks
- Drowsy and listless
In summary, World ORS Day aims to educate about the use
of ORS as a safe and effective way to treat dehydration and related deaths
especially in babies and children
.
References :
- ORS Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/ors-day_pg)
- ORS: The medical advance of the century - (https://www.unicef.org/sowc96/joral.htm)
Source: Medindia