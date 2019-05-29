National Health Mission of Assam launched the Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign to intensify efforts to decrease child deaths due to diarrhea.

Assam Launches Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight Campaign

‘Diarrhea can be prevented with safe drinking water, hygiene, proper breastfeeding/ appropriate nutrition, and hand-washing.’

The National Health Mission, Assam on Tuesday launched the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign and will be targeting at least 34 lakh children across the state.The fortnight will be observed from May 28 to June 9 this year, officials said on Tuesday, adding the IDCF was launched and observed across the state by district health societies and block level units at all health institutes.During this fortnight campaign, frontline health workers and other departments stakeholders will be sensitized to prioritize investment in control of diarrhea, one of the most common childhood illnesses. It aims to create mass awareness about the most scientific, effective and economic diarrhea treatment" a combination of Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) solution and zinc tablets, officials said."Intensified community awareness activities on hygiene and promotion of ORS and zinc therapy for the treatment of diarrhea will be conducted at state, district, and village levels. More than 34 lakh children will be targeted in this fortnight campaign," said an official.It may be mentioned here that almost all the deaths due to diarrhea can be averted by preventing and treating dehydration by use of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) and administration of zinc tablets along with adequate nutritional intake by the child.Diarrhea can be prevented with safe drinking water, sanitation, proper breastfeeding/appropriate nutrition, and hand-washing.Source: IANS