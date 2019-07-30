medindia
Tart Cherry Juice can Boost Older People''s Memory

Tart Cherry Juice can Boost Older People's Memory

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 30, 2019 at 11:49 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Tart cherries rich in polyphenols are good for your brain
  • Drinking Montmorency tart cherry juice every day can boost brain power and cognitive performance in older people
Tart cherries are highly rich in polyphenols. Therefore, gulping down some Montmorency tart cherry juice regularly can improve your brain health and keep your mind sharp even as you age, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Food & Function.
Tart Cherry Juice can Boost Older People's Memory

Montmorency tart cherry juice has long been coveted by gout sufferers, athletes for exercise recovery, and those seeking a good night's sleep. Now there's evidence that this polyphenol-rich beverage may help improve cognitive performance in older adults.

Show Full Article


Does Tart Cherry Juice Boost Your Brain Power?

In a new study, researchers at the University of Delaware found daily intake of Montmorency tart cherry juice improved memory scores among adults, ages 65 to 73 years.

Details of the Study

In this randomized controlled trial, 34 participants were assigned to consume either 16 ounces (480 mL) of Montmorency tart cherry juice or the same amount of a placebo drink, half in the morning and a half in the evening, every day for 12 weeks.

All participants were generally healthy (not heavy smokers, no prior diagnosis of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, psychiatric disorders, etc.), were not taking any medications that could affect brain function and were asked to maintain their regular diet and physical activity levels for the duration of the study. Before and after the 12-week trial, researchers analyzed the cognitive function and subjective memory scores via a series of questionnaires and tests.

Findings of the Study

After 12 weeks, those drinking Montmorency tart cherry juice exhibited improved scores in both cognitive function and subjective memory. Specifically, the tart cherry group showed a 5% increase in satisfaction with their ability to remember things, a 4% reduction in movement time (a measurement of speed of response to visual stimuli) and a 23% reduction in errors made during an episodic visual memory task (which assesses visual memory and new learning) compared to placebo. They also exhibited a 3% improvement in visual sustained attention (which measures visual information processing) and an 18% reduction in errors made during a spatial working memory task (which assesses memory and strategy use) compared to baseline values.

"Cognitive function is a key determinant of independence and quality of life among older adults," said lead author Sheau Ching Chai, assistant professor of behavioral health and nutrition at the University of Delaware.

Other Health Benefits of Tart Cherries

"The potential beneficial effects of tart cherries may be related to the bioactive compounds they possess, which include polyphenols, anthocyanins, and melanin. They may also be related to tart cherry's potential blood-pressure lowering effects, outlined in a previous study we conducted in the same population, as blood pressure can influence the blood flow to the brain."

Compliance rate throughout the 12-week trial was high (94.2%), suggesting tart cherry juice twice a day was a manageable addition to these participants' daily routine.

Limitations of the Study

The sample size of this study was small, and larger, longer studies are warranted to confirm its findings.

Montmorency tart cherries are the most common variety of tart cherries grown in the U.S.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Drinking Cherry Juice Can Increase Sleep Time in Elderly

Drinking 240 ml of Montmorency tart cherry juice can increase sleep time in older adults who were suffering from insomnia by more than 1 hour.

Montmorency Tart Cherry is The New 'Gut-friendly Food'

Montmorency tart cherries have been added to the list of gut-friendly foods, as it helps improve gut health and can be added as an ingredient in recipes like smoothies and other beverages.

Tart Cherry may Relieve Joint Pain, Sore Muscles in Some Breast Cancer Patients

Tart cherry rich in flavonoids and anthocyanins can relieve joint pain and sore muscles in some breast cancer patients, reveals a new study.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Health Benefits of Cherries

Find out the nutritional facts and the health benefits of cherries, cherry recipes and more.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If youre thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power Health Benefits of Cherries 

What's New on Medindia

New Hydration Sensor Device Improves Dialysis Outcomes

World ORS Day - ORS Prevents and Treats Dehydration Effectively

Health Benefits of Amaranth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive