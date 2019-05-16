World Hypertension Day – ‘Know Your Numbers’

Highlights
:
- World
Hypertension Day (WHD), observed annually
across the world on 17th May,
aims to raise public awareness about this modern epidemic
silent killer
- Hypertension is
the leading risk factor contributing to deaths as a result of
serious complications like heart attack, stroke and
kidney failure worldwide
- More than 10
million lives are lost due to complications of hypertension each year and
these deaths can be easily prevented by early diagnosis and appropriate
treatment including lifestyle changes
World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on 17th
May every
year to raise public awareness about this global epidemic and
educate about measures to control the silent killer and prevent its complications.
History of
World Hypertension Day (WHD) & Goals
WHD was initiated by the World
Hypertension League, an affiliate of the International Society of
Hypertension (ISH) comprising
leading scientists, doctors and allied health care workers, sharing the common
interest of hypertension research, prevention and control. The WHD was first established in May 2005
and has
since then become an annual event crusading
for increasing blood pressure awareness and prevention of related deaths.
Every May, volunteers
all over the world participate in events organized by the May Measurement Month (MMM), which was been launched in 2017, helps measure the blood pressure
of people living in villages and towns and
counseling them on preventing hypertension and advising persons found to have raised
blood pressure on what to do to keep this under check.
‘Nearly half the persons suffering from high blood pressure (hypertension) are unaware of it and several lives are lost due to serious complications that could be easily prevented by regular measurements of blood pressure. So, on this World Hypertension Day (WHD) let’s create awareness about this silent killer to all.’
Read More..
In the last two years since the launch of MMM, 2.7 million persons have benefited
from
this initiative.
What We Can
Do to Raise Awareness About Hypertension
- Some of the
things we can do to raise hypertension awareness to
share educational posters about hypertension
on social media such as Facebook and Twitter
- Conduct blood
pressure measurement camps to identify persons with raised BP and counsel
them
- Hospitals and
clinics should conduct free clinics to check blood pressure to encourage
more persons to come forward to check their blood pressure
- Make a personal
contribution to the WHD campaign
- Raise money for
the campaign by selling themed stuff such as T-shirts, bracelets or mugs
online or organizing events such as marathons, walks or a fun gala event
and donate the proceeds to the campaign
- Print and visual
media should carry prominent advertisements and organize programs where
experts discuss ways and means to prevent and control this global epidemic
- Schools and
educational institutions can organize quiz or essay writing competitions
to create hypertension awareness among the young
- Local
administration must ensure that affordable and accessible treatment of hypertension is made
available to all irrespective of gender, or socioeconomic status in every
nook and corner of the community
Tips to Control Hypertension
- Stop smoking and
reduce alcohol consumption
- Reduce salt intake in the
diet
- Include plenty of
fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet
- Avoid oily and
salty foods especially fast foods high in trans fats and saturated fats
- Regular exercise
and maintaining a healthy body weight
- Check your blood
sugar and blood cholesterol levels regularly and keep them under control
as well
- Take your blood
pressure medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor
- Avoid stress and practice relaxation techniques such
as yoga and deep breathing
- Have regular
health check-ups to ensure complications are diagnosed early
Summary
Hypertension is the leading risk factor for deaths
worldwide. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is an annual event observed worldwide
on the 17th
of May to create public awareness about
raised blood pressure and ways to prevent this silent killer and/or keep it
under control
References :
- World Hypertension Day 2019 - (http://www.whleague.org/index.php/features/world-hypertension-day)
- About World Hypetension Day - (https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=15077:dia-mundial-de-la-hipertension-2019&Itemid=3465&lang=en)
Source: Medindia