World Hypertension Day – ‘Know Your Numbers’

World Hypertension Day (WHD), observed annually across the world on 17 th May, aims to raise public awareness about this modern epidemic silent killer

May, aims to raise public awareness about this modern epidemic silent killer Hypertension is the leading risk factor contributing to deaths as a result of serious complications like heart attack, stroke and kidney failure worldwide

More than 10 million lives are lost due to complications of hypertension each year and these deaths can be easily prevented by early diagnosis and appropriate treatment including lifestyle changes

History of World Hypertension Day (WHD) & Goals

World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on 17May every year to raise public awareness about this global epidemic and educate about measures to control the silent killer and prevent its complications.WHD was initiated by the World Hypertension League, an affiliate of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) comprising leading scientists, doctors and allied health care workers, sharing the common interest of hypertension research, prevention and control. The WHD wasand has since then become an annual event