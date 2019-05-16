medindia
World Hypertension Day – ‘Know Your Numbers’

World Hypertension Day – ‘Know Your Numbers’

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 16, 2019 at 4:25 PM
Highlights:
  • World Hypertension Day (WHD), observed annually across the world on 17th May, aims to raise public awareness about this modern epidemic silent killer
  • Hypertension is the leading risk factor contributing to deaths as a result of serious complications like heart attack, stroke and kidney failure worldwide
  • More than 10 million lives are lost due to complications of hypertension each year and these deaths can be easily prevented by early diagnosis and appropriate treatment including lifestyle changes
World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on 17th May every year to raise public awareness about this global epidemic and educate about measures to control the silent killer and prevent its complications.

History of World Hypertension Day (WHD) & Goals

WHD was initiated by the World Hypertension League, an affiliate of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) comprising leading scientists, doctors and allied health care workers, sharing the common interest of hypertension research, prevention and control. The WHD was first established in May 2005 and has since then become an annual event crusading for increasing blood pressure awareness and prevention of related deaths.
World Hypertension Day – ‘Know Your Numbers’

Every May, volunteers all over the world participate in events organized by the May Measurement Month (MMM), which was been launched in 2017, helps measure the blood pressure of people living in villages and towns and counseling them on preventing hypertension and advising persons found to have raised blood pressure on what to do to keep this under check.

In the last two years since the launch of MMM, 2.7 million persons have benefited from this initiative.

What We Can Do to Raise Awareness About Hypertension

  • Some of the things we can do to raise hypertension awareness to share educational posters about hypertension on social media such as Facebook and Twitter
  • Conduct blood pressure measurement camps to identify persons with raised BP and counsel them
  • Hospitals and clinics should conduct free clinics to check blood pressure to encourage more persons to come forward to check their blood pressure
  • Make a personal contribution to the WHD campaign
  • Raise money for the campaign by selling themed stuff such as T-shirts, bracelets or mugs online or organizing events such as marathons, walks or a fun gala event and donate the proceeds to the campaign
  • Print and visual media should carry prominent advertisements and organize programs where experts discuss ways and means to prevent and control this global epidemic
  • Schools and educational institutions can organize quiz or essay writing competitions to create hypertension awareness among the young
  • Local administration must ensure that affordable and accessible treatment of hypertension is made available to all irrespective of gender, or socioeconomic status in every nook and corner of the community

Tips to Control Hypertension

  • Stop smoking and reduce alcohol consumption
  • Reduce salt intake in the diet
  • Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet
  • Avoid oily and salty foods especially fast foods high in trans fats and saturated fats
  • Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy body weight
  • Check your blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels regularly and keep them under control as well
  • Take your blood pressure medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor
  • Avoid stress and practice relaxation techniques such as yoga and deep breathing
  • Have regular health check-ups to ensure complications are diagnosed early

Summary

Hypertension is the leading risk factor for deaths worldwide. World Hypertension Day (WHD) is an annual event observed worldwide on the 17th of May to create public awareness about raised blood pressure and ways to prevent this silent killer and/or keep it under control

References :
  1. World Hypertension Day 2019 - (http://www.whleague.org/index.php/features/world-hypertension-day)
  2. About World Hypetension Day - (https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=15077:dia-mundial-de-la-hipertension-2019&Itemid=3465&lang=en)


