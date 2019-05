World Hypertension Day (WHD) is observed on 17May every year to raise public awareness about this global epidemic and educate about measures to control the silent killer and prevent its complications.WHD was initiated by the World Hypertension League, an affiliate of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) comprising leading scientists, doctors and allied health care workers, sharing the common interest of hypertension research, prevention and control. The WHD wasand has since then become an annual event

World Hypertension Day – ‘Know Your Numbers’

‘Nearly half the persons suffering from high blood pressure (hypertension) are unaware of it and several lives are lost due to serious complications that could be easily prevented by regular measurements of blood pressure. So, on this World Hypertension Day (WHD) let’s create awareness about this silent killer to all.’

What We Can Do to Raise Awareness About Hypertension

Some of the things we can do to raise hypertension awareness to share educational posters about hypertension on social media such as Facebook and Twitter

Conduct blood pressure measurement camps to identify persons with raised BP and counsel them

Hospitals and clinics should conduct free clinics to check blood pressure to encourage more persons to come forward to check their blood pressure

Make a personal contribution to the WHD campaign

Raise money for the campaign by selling themed stuff such as T-shirts, bracelets or mugs online or organizing events such as marathons, walks or a fun gala event and donate the proceeds to the campaign

Print and visual media should carry prominent advertisements and organize programs where experts discuss ways and means to prevent and control this global epidemic

Schools and educational institutions can organize quiz or essay writing competitions to create hypertension awareness among the young

Local administration must ensure that affordable and accessible treatment of hypertension is made available to all irrespective of gender, or socioeconomic status in every nook and corner of the community

Tips to Control Hypertension

Stop smoking and reduce alcohol consumption

Reduce salt intake in the diet

Include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet

Avoid oily and salty foods especially fast foods high in trans fats and saturated fats

Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy body weight

Check your blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels regularly and keep them under control as well

Take your blood pressure medications regularly as prescribed by the doctor

Avoid stress and practice relaxation techniques such as yoga and deep breathing

Have regular health check-ups to ensure complications are diagnosed early

Summary

Every May, volunteers all over the world participate in events organized by the May Measurement Month (MMM), which was been launched in 2017, helps measure the blood pressure of people living in villages and towns and counseling them on preventing hypertension and advising persons found to have raised blood pressure on what to do to keep this under check.In the last two years since the launch of MMM,from this initiative.Hypertension is the leading risk factor for deaths worldwide.