Skin Cancer Awareness Month – “Do You Use Sun Protection”

Highlights
:
- May is observed
as skin cancer awareness month globally and aims to inform the general
public about skin cancer and how to protect ourselves from skin cancer,
especially melanoma, the most lethal form of skin cancer
- Although
melanoma is the least common form of skin cancer, it accounts for
majority of skin cancer deaths. Most skin cancers are related to excess
ultraviolet (UV) rays exposure and can thus be easily prevented by practicing sun safety measures
- As per estimates,
over 190000 cases of melanoma will be newly diagnosed in the US in 2019.
The highest incidence is in Australia and New Zealand and cases have
doubled in the US in the last three decades
Globally,
May is observed as skin cancer awareness month. This day aims to inform the general public about skin cancer and how to
protect themselves from skin cancer, especially melanoma, the most lethal form of skin
cancer.
The Skin Cancer Foundation established in 1979 is dedicated
to raising public awareness on skin cancer and importance of knowing about
prevention and early diagnosis of skin cancer, which is rising at alarming
rates, especially in the Western world. A black colored ribbon is used to
represent many cancers including skin cancer.
This year is the 40th
year running since the inception of the Skin Care Foundation.
‘Melanoma, the most malignant form of skin cancer has no cure. It can be easily prevented by reducing exposure to sun or ultraviolet rays exposure. Also, early diagnosis significantly improves survival rates. Do not neglect any abnormal looking mole or spot on your skin. So, on this skin cancer awareness month, let’s come together to increase public awareness about skin cancer and how to prevent skin cancer.’
How We Can
Raise Skin Cancer Awareness
- Download skin
cancer facts and figures from online and share widely on social media
such as Facebook and Twitter
- Share your story of overcoming melanoma on social media to inspire others
similarly affected
- Make a personal contribution to the cause of skin cancer
awareness campaign
- Organize an event such as a marathon, a walk or a fun event
and invite your friends and family to participate and donate the proceeds to
skin cancer research
- Wear black during the month and post a selfie with the
message of skin cancer awareness
- Sell items themed in black online including T-shirts, pins,
brooches or mugs and donate the profits for the skin cancer awareness campaign
- Print and visual media should carry prominent messages about
skin cancer prevention and early
diagnosis and conduct discussions by
experts to inform the general public
- Hospitals and clinics should offer free check-ups to encourage
people to come forward for skin examination
- Distribute information leaflets to public at prominent
places in your community such as malls, parks or libraries
- Local administration must provide affordable and accessible
health care to everyone when and where they need it
Skin Cancer
Facts and Figures
- Skin cancer can be broadly subdivided into melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers
- Melanoma is the most dangerous of all skin
cancers but the least common
- The two types of non-melanomatous skin cancers include squamous cell
carcinoma (SCC) and basal cell carcinoma (BCC)
- Over 5 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancers are
diagnosed annually in the US and about 190,000 melanomas are expected to be
diagnosed in the US in 2019
- Most skin cancers are related to sun exposure and tanning bed use and can be prevented with proper
precautions
-
Incidence of skin cancer is highest in Caucasians and least in Hispanics, Blacks and Asians
- Light skinned
persons with blond hair and light colored eyes are more susceptible to
skin damage and skin cancer
- Incidence of skin cancer increases with age
- Melanoma rates are higher in women compared to men until 50
years; by 65 years men have twice the risk and by 80 years thrice the risk
compared to women
- Both SCC and BCC are
highly curable if detected and treated properly
- For melanomas, the 5
year survival is 99 percent if it is
diagnosed before spread to lymph nodes
Skin Cancer Prevention
- Wear protective sunscreen when going out in
the sun with SPF 30 or more
- Wear protective clothing, sun-glasses and hat outdoors in
the sun
- Avoid indoor tanning beds
- See a dermatologist (skin specialist) without delay if you
notice any new abnormal spot or mole anywhere on your skin or changes in
pre-existing moles such as bleeding, sudden increase in size, or increased
pigmentation
Summary
Skin cancer awareness month hopes to increase public
awareness about skin cancer and how to prevent skin cancer. Most skin
cancers are related to ultraviolet rays exposure and can thus be easily
prevented by taking proper precautions.
Source: Medindia