Globally, May is observed as skin cancer awareness month. This day aims to inform the general public about skin cancer and how to protect themselves from skin cancer, especially melanoma, the most lethal form of skin cancer.

Skin Cancer Awareness Month – “Do You Use Sun Protection”

‘Melanoma, the most malignant form of skin cancer has no cure. It can be easily prevented by reducing exposure to sun or ultraviolet rays exposure. Also, early diagnosis significantly improves survival rates. Do not neglect any abnormal looking mole or spot on your skin. So, on this skin cancer awareness month, let’s come together to increase public awareness about skin cancer and how to prevent skin cancer.’

How We Can Raise Skin Cancer Awareness

Download skin cancer facts and figures from online and share widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter

Share your story of overcoming melanoma on social media to inspire others similarly affected

Make a personal contribution to the cause of skin cancer awareness campaign

Organize an event such as a marathon, a walk or a fun event and invite your friends and family to participate and donate the proceeds to skin cancer research

Wear black during the month and post a selfie with the message of skin cancer awareness

Sell items themed in black online including T-shirts, pins, brooches or mugs and donate the profits for the skin cancer awareness campaign

Print and visual media should carry prominent messages about skin cancer prevention and early diagnosis and conduct discussions by experts to inform the general public

Hospitals and clinics should offer free check-ups to encourage people to come forward for skin examination

Distribute information leaflets to public at prominent places in your community such as malls, parks or libraries

Local administration must provide affordable and accessible health care to everyone when and where they need it

Skin Cancer Facts and Figures

Skin cancer can be broadly subdivided into melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers

Melanoma is the most dangerous of all skin cancers but the least common

The two types of non-melanomatous skin cancers include squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and basal cell carcinoma (BCC)

Over 5 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancers are diagnosed annually in the US and about 190,000 melanomas are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2019

Most skin cancers are related to sun exposure and tanning bed use and can be prevented with proper precautions

Incidence of skin cancer is highest in Caucasians and least in Hispanics, Blacks and Asians

Light skinned persons with blond hair and light colored eyes are more susceptible to skin damage and skin cancer

Incidence of skin cancer increases with age

Melanoma rates are higher in women compared to men until 50 years; by 65 years men have twice the risk and by 80 years thrice the risk compared to women

Both SCC and BCC are highly curable if detected and treated properly

For melanomas, the 5 year survival is 99 percent if it is diagnosed before spread to lymph nodes

Skin Cancer Prevention

Wear protective sunscreen when going out in the sun with SPF 30 or more

Wear protective clothing, sun-glasses and hat outdoors in the sun

Avoid indoor tanning beds

See a dermatologist (skin specialist) without delay if you notice any new abnormal spot or mole anywhere on your skin or changes in pre-existing moles such as bleeding, sudden increase in size, or increased pigmentation

Summary

The Skin Cancer Foundation established in 1979 is dedicated to raising public awareness on skin cancer and importance of knowing about prevention and early diagnosis of skin cancer, which is rising at alarming rates, especially in the Western world.This year is the 40year running since the inception of the Skin Care Foundation.Skin cancer awareness month hopes to increase public awareness about skin cancer and how to prevent skin cancer.Source: Medindia