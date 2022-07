World Hepatitis Day 2022 – ‘Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You’

Advertisement

Intriguing Hepatitis Facts

More than 350 million people live with viral hepatitis (3 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

10 Facts about viral hepatitis for World Hepatitis Day!



Go to source ).

). Nine in ten people living with hepatitis are unaware of the condition.

Approximately 1.5 million people become newly infected each year.

Almost 300 million people are chronically infected.

People with viral hepatitis can be at increased risk of liver cancer.

Hepatitis can be treated and prevented with a vaccine.

What is the Theme for World Hepatitis Day 2022?

How to Support Hepatitis Campaign?

One-Minute Actions

Send World Hepatitis Day graphics to your contacts via WhatsApp and encourage them to join the campaign (4 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World Hepatitis Day 2022



Go to source ).

). Share one of our downloadable social media graphics with your followers. Don't forget to tag us with #WorldHepatitisDay , to join the online conversation.

, to join the online conversation. Sign the pledge to show your commitment to hepatitis elimination.

Create a 30-second Instagram reel with the WHD and Hep Can't-Wait GIF stickers with our hashtags #WHDRelay and #WorldHepatitisDay to share on your stories and pages.

and to share on your stories and pages. Add World Hepatitis Day branded frame to your Facebook profile.

Point to the time to show the urgent need for action on hepatitis.

Ten-Minute Actions

Join the virtual global relay by submitting a 30-second video explaining what the elimination of viral hepatitis means to you.

Create a poster to put up at your local community center, in your workplace, or place of worship to raise awareness.

Apply to light up a local landmark green in support of WHD (5 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Hepatitis Can't Wait



Go to source ).

Longer Actions

Hold an event or webinar to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.

Ask your local billboard owners for advertising space to raise awareness of hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day.

Set up a meeting or write a letter to your local policymaker.

World Hepatitis Day — July 28th - (https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/awareness/worldhepday.htm) World Hepatitis Day - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-hepatitis-day/2022) 10 Facts about viral hepatitis for World Hepatitis Day! - (https://www.hep.org.au/blog/10-facts-about-viral-hepatitis-for-world-hepatitis-day/) World Hepatitis Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/westernpacific/news-room/events/detail/2022/07/28/western-pacific-events/world-hepatitis-day-2022#:~:text=Bringing%20hepatitis%20care%20closer%20to%20you) Hepatitis Can't Wait - (https://www.worldhepatitisday.org/get-involved/)