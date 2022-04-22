About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Earth Day 2022 â€” â€œInvest In Our Planet
World Earth Day 2022 — “Invest In Our Planet”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Earth Day is celebrated as an annual event on April 22
  • The 52nd year of the global day exemplifies the promotion of environmental protection against climatic adversities
  • The 2022 theme for World Earth Day is “Invest In Our Planet”

World Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22nd April as an opportunity to protect the planet from environmental adversities, promote peace and be grateful for its abundance (1 Trusted Source
Earth Day 2022

Go to source), (2 Trusted Source
World Earth Day 2022 â€" "Invest In Our Planet"

Go to source).

The 2022 theme for World Earth Day is 'Invest In Our Planet' (1 Trusted Source
Earth Day 2022

Go to source). This year marks the 52nd anniversary of World Earth Day.

The global theme encourages everyone to implement action toward the climate welfare and take efforts to preserve the greenery on our planet (2 Trusted Source
World Earth Day 2022 â€" "Invest In Our Planet"

Go to source).

History of World Earth Day

The seeds of World Earth Day were first ingrained among several activists along with the United States Senator Gaylord Nelson from a massive Oil Spill in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California. The incident had affected the lives of over 10,000 aquatic animals (2 Trusted Source
World Earth Day 2022 â€" "Invest In Our Planet"

Go to source).
Following this, the Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22nd, 1970 (2 Trusted Source
World Earth Day 2022 â€" "Invest In Our Planet"

Go to source). However, the first proposal for a day to honor the Earth was offered by peace activist John McConnell in 1969 at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco (3 Trusted Source
Earth Day

Go to source).

World Earth Day Campaign

Rising rates of greenhouse gas emissions, natural disasters, global warming, deforestation, weather extremities, and several man-made changes add to the burden of climate adversities.

Moreover, industrial and marketing fabrics are forming a vicious chain in the disruptions of the environment and humanity.

Climatic changes are reaching their pitch at present. The global climate crisis thereby calls for urgent actions across the countries to help restore lives and environmental biodiversity.

Several worldwide organizations like Great Global Cleanup® work to remove environmental wastes, reduce pollution, and conserve wildlife and habitats (4 Trusted Source
Earth Day Every Day

Go to source).

It is extremely important that everyone joins this crucial fight by promoting proper education on the climate crisis, the need for environmental interventions, and measures for halting the grave transpositions (4 Trusted Source
Earth Day Every Day

Go to source).

This requires the implementation of supportive national and local policy changes, alterations in human behavior, and global efforts for a healthier ecosystem.

Build a Healthier Tomorrow!

The first synthesis report of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) — "Making Peace With Nature: A scientific blueprint to tackle the climate, biodiversity and pollution emergencies" helps cope with several global environmental crises (5 Trusted Source
International Mother Earth Day 22 April

Go to source).

The key to a healthy planet and people's lives is healthier ecosystems. Hence, the damaged ecosystems must be restored in harmony with nature, to combat the climatic changes, to promote a sustainable economy, and thereby to prevent the mass extinction of lives (5 Trusted Source
International Mother Earth Day 22 April

Go to source).

Join the revolutionary movement today toward a better planet for tomorrow!

References :
  1. Earth Day 2022 - (https://sdg.iisd.org/events/earth-day-2022/)
  2. World Earth Day 2022 - "Invest In Our Planet" - (https://news.jagatgururampalji.org/world-earth-day/)
  3. Earth Day - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth_Day)
  4. Earth Day Every Day - (https://www.earthday.org/)
  5. International Mother Earth Day 22 April - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/earth-day)


Source: Medindia

