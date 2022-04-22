World Earth Day 2022 — “Invest In Our Planet”

- World Earth Day is celebrated as an annual event on April 22
- The 52nd year of the global day exemplifies the promotion of environmental protection against climatic adversities
- The 2022 theme for World Earth Day is “Invest In Our Planet”
World Earth Day CampaignRising rates of greenhouse gas emissions, natural disasters, global warming, deforestation, weather extremities, and several man-made changes add to the burden of climate adversities.
Moreover, industrial and marketing fabrics are forming a vicious chain in the disruptions of the environment and humanity.
Climatic changes are reaching their pitch at present. The global climate crisis thereby calls for urgent actions across the countries to help restore lives and environmental biodiversity.
This requires the implementation of supportive national and local policy changes, alterations in human behavior, and global efforts for a healthier ecosystem.
Join the revolutionary movement today toward a better planet for tomorrow!
