Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Karishma Abhishek. (2022, April 22). World Earth Day 2022 — “Invest In Our Planet”. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 22, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-earth-day-2022-invest-in-our-planet-206724-1.htm.

MLA Karishma Abhishek. "World Earth Day 2022 — “Invest In Our Planet”". Medindia. Apr 22, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-earth-day-2022-invest-in-our-planet-206724-1.htm>.

Chicago Karishma Abhishek. "World Earth Day 2022 — “Invest In Our Planet”". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-earth-day-2022-invest-in-our-planet-206724-1.htm. (accessed Apr 22, 2022).

Harvard Karishma Abhishek. 2021. World Earth Day 2022 — “Invest In Our Planet”. Medindia, viewed Apr 22, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-earth-day-2022-invest-in-our-planet-206724-1.htm.