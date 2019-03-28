medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Improving Urban Biodiversity Could Lower Chronic Diseases

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 28, 2019 at 5:52 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A cost-effective way of replanting urban environments with natural flora would improve public health, reveals a new study published in Frontiers in Microbiology. According to the researchers, replanting of natural flora will help rewild the environmental and human microbiota.
Improving Urban Biodiversity Could Lower Chronic Diseases
Improving Urban Biodiversity Could Lower Chronic Diseases

In the new paper, researchers say that humans - thought of as 'holobionts', a symbiosis of host and microorganisms reliant on ecosystem health and biodiversity for optimal health outcomes - and more specifically, urban populations, are in dire need of more natural habitat to address chronic disease rates.

In an effort to stem rising global rates of non-communicable diseases like asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, and allergies which have been linked to less diverse human microbiomes, researchers suggest restoration of urban microbial biodiversity through rewilding could help address chronic health problems.

Lead author Jacob Mills, from The Environment Institute at the University of Adelaide, said that evidence is pointing towards humans needing healthy, natural, and microbially-rich environments to properly develop as healthy holobionts.

"We are more than human, cell-for-cell we are 57% microbial, we're walking ecosystems. Our symbiotic microbial partners, or our 'Old Friends' as they're known, come from our mother and wider habitat when we're young. These microorganisms play vital roles in our health, particularly our immune training and regulation,'' he said.

"One cause for the rapid increase of non-communicable diseases in urban populations is thought to be a decrease in biodiversity, including microbial diversity, of human habitat through urbanization.

"As it stands with current urban designs, people are poorly exposed to their 'Old Friends' and partially because of this we have decreased our health status through improper immune training and regulation. Most microbes are actually beneficial or neutral, only rarely do they cause disease."

Researchers suggest that restoring native plant communities to urban areas could provide generational health benefits and result in huge savings for health care sectors - they estimate that if urban restoration can reduce health costs by 5% then the European Union could save �230-to-280 million per year on inflammatory bowel disease alone.

"Restoring plant communities provides habitat for animals and changes soil, water, and air conditions, all of which impact on the environmental microbiota, generating a more natural microbial community,'' Mr Mills said.

"Biodiversity restoration could be a cheap health care intervention with the possibility of enormous savings for health care sectors which can be spent in other areas of need. It also comes with co-benefits - like urban heat-island mitigation, pollution capture, and species conservation - which makes it a no-regrets intervention."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Health Disparities

Health disparity refers to differences in providing treatment or access to healthcare facilities based on a person's sex, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status leading to marked differences in health outcomes and death rates. Health disparities ...

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Ever wondered how your intelligence level is different from others? learn more about how genetic makeup can guide intelligence during your lifespan

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives in brief General Info about About Multifactorial Birth Defects.

Environmental Birth Defects

Birth defects caused due to environmental teratogens like drugs, microorganisms or exposure to radiation are called as environmental birth defects.

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive