Indoor Air Pollution Affects Unborn Babies and Children

In the UK, people spend on average 90 % of their time indoors, so research in this area is key to understanding the connection between pollution and human health.Previous studies have shown air pollution can impact the size of babies and cause premature birth. But the RESPIRE study is the first to track how the function of different organs such as the lungs and brain is impacted by pollution in the home, work or other indoor places we visit.Professor Cathy Thornton, Professor of Human Immunology at Swansea University, said:The study is designed to determine how air pollution exposures of pregnant women pass to the baby and affect organ development, leading to poor health in childhood.To conduct the study, biological samples will be obtained from pregnant volunteers at various trimesters. Scientists will then analyze the effects of airborne materials on the samples. These will include nasal samples as a source from the airways that is safe to use in pregnancy, peripheral and umbilical cord blood, placenta and sperm.Samples will be exposed to PM2.5 or fine particulate matter, a cocktail of chemical and biological contaminants including house dust and volatile organic compounds, such as the chemicals found in cleaning products, alone and in combination including with other airborne materials such as pollen and viruses.The team will also measure natural exposures in the homes of pregnant women, how women respond to this environment and then follow the health of their babies as they grow up.The four-year project has received £3.4 million funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through its Strategic Priorities Fund Clean Air Program, which aims to increase multi-disciplinary research in key areas of air quality including human health.Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Executive of the National Institute for Health Research, said:Professor Paul Lewis, UKRI's Clean Air Champion for Wales and Professor Emeritus at Swansea University Medical School, said:The Clean Air program is jointly delivered by NERC and the Met Office, and partners include the Department of Health and Social Care.Source: Eurekalert