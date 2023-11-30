World AIDS Day: Remember and Commit

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1st, commemorates its 35th anniversary this year under the theme "World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit." This day serves as a poignant global reminder of the ongoing struggle to eliminate HIV-related stigma, honoring those lost to the epidemic, and inspiring a renewed commitment to a future where HIV is no longer a pervasive public health threat (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

