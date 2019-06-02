Walk More, Play More With Pokémon GO

‘Pokémon Go, a mobile game has gone viral and is making people to walk more. Hence, this augmented reality (AR) game played on smartphones offers all kinds of interactive experiences which boosts people's enthusiasm for physical activity. So, hurry up, Let's Go, Pikachu!.’

is when apps and games overlay a real-time camera feed with images, characters and data to provide all kinds of interactive experiences.Pokémon GO is a very popular augmented reality game and University of Tokyo researchers revealed for the first time. They hope the findings will inform urban planners and game designers to inspire people to be more active.In November 2014, Yokohama launched the. This is increasingly important if people wish to enjoy their longer lifespans as the overall age of the population increases. As part of this program, 2,580 participants over 18 were given pedometers which counted the steps they took in a day, and were surveyed on matters including usage of location-based augmented reality games.From this pool of participants, 230 subjects were chosen with as much in common as possible to avoid other factors contributing to results. Forty-six of them were players of Pokémon GO, and 184 were not. Hino and his team wondered about the implications of these results.continues Hino.Another hope is these results inspire urban planners to build more pedestrian areas into urban centers. Hino would like to explore further the connections between augmented reality games and their impact, not just on the physical activity itself but on attitudes towards exercise.concludes Hino.Source: Eurekalert