Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2024, December 05). Varicocele: New DNA Markers for Male Infertility . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 05, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/varicocele-new-dna-markers-for-male-infertility-218182-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "Varicocele: New DNA Markers for Male Infertility". Medindia. Dec 05, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/varicocele-new-dna-markers-for-male-infertility-218182-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "Varicocele: New DNA Markers for Male Infertility". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/varicocele-new-dna-markers-for-male-infertility-218182-1.htm. (accessed Dec 05, 2024).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2024. Varicocele: New DNA Markers for Male Infertility. Medindia, viewed Dec 05, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/varicocele-new-dna-markers-for-male-infertility-218182-1.htm.