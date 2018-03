List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Infertility. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Infertility

Bromocriptine Bromocriptine is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinsonís disease either alone or with other medications. It is also used for galactorrhoea (abnormal milk production), hypogonadism (reduced hormone production by sex hormones), infertility, suppressed lactation and menstrual disorders. Trade Names : More...

Chorionic Gonadotropin Chorionic Gonadotropin is prescribed for infertility problems in certain women who have not gone through menopause and for certain testicular development problems. It is a glycoprotein hormone produced in pregnancy. It prevents the disintegration of the corpus luteum of the ovary and thereby maintains progesterone production. Trade Names : More...

Clomiphene Clomiphene is an ovulatory stimulant, prescribed for infertility due to anovulation. It increases production of gonadotropins and causes the ovaries to release 1 or more eggs. Trade Names : More...

Ganirelix Ganirelix is an injectable gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist (GnRH antagonist), prescribed for infertility. It works by stimulating ovaries.

Ganirelix Acetate Injection Ganirelix Acetate Injection is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist, prescribed for infertility.

Menotropins Menotropins is combination of hormones, prescribed for infertility in women. It is generally used as part of an Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) program. It is a purified preparation of gonadotropins extracted from the urine of postmenopausal women. It stimulates the ovaries to produce eggs. Trade Names : More...

Mesterolone Mesterolone is a dihydro derivative of testosterone, the male sex hormone. It is useful in the treatment of hypogonadism in males, where the testes do not produce enough testosterone. It may benefit men with infertility due to hypogonadism. Trade Names : More...

Tamoxifen Tamoxifen is an antiestrogen, prescribed for breast cancer. It is also used for infertility, gynecomastia, ductal carcinoma either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...