Ultraviolet Light Shows Promise for Asthma and Allergy Prevention

- Ultraviolet light can safely neutralize proteins that trigger allergic reactions
- Allergen levels dropped by 20 to 25 percent within just 30 minutes of UV exposure
- This method offers a quick alternative to months of cleaning or allergen avoidance
Go to source). Cats, dust mites, mold, and trees produce microscopic airborne allergens that can trigger severe reactions like itchy skin, swollen eyes, and difficulty breathing in sensitive individuals. These allergens linger indoors long after the source is gone and repeated exposure can worsen existing conditions or cause asthma.
Ultraviolet Light Alters Allergen ProteinsA new approach from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that a passive, low-risk ultraviolet light treatment can quickly render these allergens ineffective.
According to senior research associate Tess Eidem from the Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, this technique could help reduce exposure in homes, schools, and other indoor environments where allergens tend to build up.
The results were shared in the journal ACS ES&T Air in August.
Why Traditional Methods Fall ShortAllergic reactions are triggered not by animals themselves but by proteins such as Fel d1, found in cat saliva, which attach to dead skin particles (dander) and float in the air. Once inhaled, the immune system reacts to these uniquely shaped proteins. Since allergens like those from dogs, mold, and dust mites are not alive, they cannot be killed, only neutralized.
Even after the organisms that produced them are long gone, these proteins persist. That’s why people may still experience allergic reactions when disturbing old rugs or upholstery. Standard allergen-reduction techniques such as vacuuming, filtering air, or frequent cleaning are useful but difficult to maintain consistently.
Changing Protein Structures with LightRather than eliminate these allergens, Eidem and her colleagues, Professor Mark Hernandez and microbiologist Kristin Rugh, aimed to change the shape of the allergenic proteins. By altering the proteins' three-dimensional structure using ultraviolet light, the immune system no longer recognizes them, much like unfolding an origami animal.
"If the immune system is used to a swan and you unfold it so it no longer resembles one, it won’t react," Eidem explained. This theory guided their use of ultraviolet light to alter airborne allergen proteins.
Rapid Reductions with UV222 LampsWhile ultraviolet light is commonly used to kill viruses and bacteria, traditional types operate at a high intensity (254 nanometers) and can damage eyes and skin. Eidem’s team used a safer alternative — 222-nanometer UV light which is less intense and considered safe for occupied spaces, though it should still be used with caution due to possible ozone production.
They tested the method in a sealed, unoccupied chamber filled with aerosolized allergens from pets, dust mites, mold, and pollen. Using UV222 lamps placed on the floor and ceiling, they ran the system and took air samples every 10 minutes. Compared to untreated air, the allergen recognition by antibodies significantly decreased.
Within 30 minutes, airborne allergen levels dropped by 20 to 25 percent, demonstrating a fast and effective method of allergen inactivation.
Future Potential of Portable UV DevicesCurrently, UV222 lamps are available mainly for industrial disinfection. However, Eidem envisions portable consumer-grade devices that individuals can use at home or while visiting pet-owning friends. These systems could also benefit workers in high-allergen environments, such as animal care or cannabis farming, where exposure can be dangerous.
In the United States, one in three adults and children live with allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Eidem hopes this new method could help reduce allergen exposure and save lives, especially since asthma-related deaths often triggered by allergens claim around ten lives per day.
To sum up, the use of low-intensity ultraviolet light offers a fast and effective way to reduce indoor airborne allergens by altering their protein structure. This novel approach could make allergen management more practical and less labor-intensive, providing a potential breakthrough in allergy prevention and asthma risk reduction.
