About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Blueberries May Cut Allergy Risk in Babies, Study Finds

Blueberries May Cut Allergy Risk in Babies, Study Finds

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 23 2025 2:24 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A US trial finds blueberries fed to infants reduced allergy symptoms and improved gut bacteria. Researchers say blueberries may be a safe “first food” with immune benefits.

Highlights:
  • Babies given daily blueberry powder showed fewer allergy symptoms
  • Gut microbiome shifts linked to stronger immunity
  • Blueberries may be a safe, simple first food option
Parents know blueberries are packed with antioxidants, but could they actually help babies fight allergies? A groundbreaking US clinical trial suggests that feeding blueberries early improves gut bacteria and reduces allergy symptoms in infants (1 Trusted Source
Blueberry Consumption in Early Life and Its Effects on Allergy, Immune Biomarkers, and Their Association with the Gut Microbiome

Go to source).

Health Benefits of Blueberries
Health Benefits of Blueberries
Health benefits of blueberries are understated but plentiful. Blueberries are high in nutrients and low in calories. Whether frozen or dried, adding blueberries to your daily diet can go such a long way to helping you get healthy.

Inside the Study

Researchers followed 61 babies (5–12 months old) who were randomly given either blueberry powder or a placebo daily for several months. Stool and blood samples tracked changes in gut microbes, immune markers, and allergy symptoms.


Babies Who Eat Blueberries Early Show Fewer Allergy Symptoms
Babies Who Eat Blueberries Early Show Fewer Allergy Symptoms
Early blueberry intake in infants may enhance immunity, support gut microbiota, and reduce allergy symptoms during the first year of life.

What Changed with Blueberries?

  • Fewer allergy symptoms were reported in blueberry babies — even if they had issues before.
  • Gut microbiome shifts favored bacteria linked to stronger immunity.
  • Lower inflammation markers suggested the body was less reactive.
In short, blueberry babies looked healthier inside and out.


Blueberries: The Fat Burners You Didn’t Know
Blueberries: The Fat Burners You Didn’t Know
A recent study has shown that wild blueberries help accelerate the process of fat-burning in athletes

Why Might Blueberries Help?

Blueberries are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and polyphenols — all nutrients that gut microbes thrive on. A healthier gut microbiome supports balanced immune development, which may reduce overreactions to allergens.


Eating Blueberries Daily Yields a Range of Benefits
Eating Blueberries Daily Yields a Range of Benefits
Diets rich in blueberries yield a wide range of cognitive benefits for children and elders. It also has antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties to help healthy aging.

What Parents Need to Know

  • Safe start: Blueberries can be pureed for babies under 1 year, or mashed for older infants.
  • No choking risk if prepared right.
  • Add, don’t replace: Keep breastfeeding or formula as the main nutrition. Blueberries are a supplement, not a substitute.

The Bigger Picture

While the trial was small, it raises big questions: could something as simple as a blueberry help combat rising childhood allergies worldwide? More research is needed — but the findings give parents one more reason to put blueberries on the baby menu.

Final Takeaway

Diet or supplements don’t need to be complicated. One small fruit — introduced early — may give babies a healthier gut and fewer allergy troubles.

Reference:
  1. Blueberry Consumption in Early Life and Its Effects on Allergy, Immune Biomarkers, and Their Association with the Gut Microbiome - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/17/2795)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All