Blueberries May Cut Allergy Risk in Babies, Study Finds

A US trial finds blueberries fed to infants reduced allergy symptoms and improved gut bacteria. Researchers say blueberries may be a safe “first food” with immune benefits.
- Babies given daily blueberry powder showed fewer allergy symptoms
- Gut microbiome shifts linked to stronger immunity
- Blueberries may be a safe, simple first food option
Blueberry Consumption in Early Life and Its Effects on Allergy, Immune Biomarkers, and Their Association with the Gut Microbiome
Inside the StudyResearchers followed 61 babies (5–12 months old) who were randomly given either blueberry powder or a placebo daily for several months. Stool and blood samples tracked changes in gut microbes, immune markers, and allergy symptoms.
What Changed with Blueberries?
- Fewer allergy symptoms were reported in blueberry babies — even if they had issues before.
- Gut microbiome shifts favored bacteria linked to stronger immunity.
- Lower inflammation markers suggested the body was less reactive.
Why Might Blueberries Help?Blueberries are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and polyphenols — all nutrients that gut microbes thrive on. A healthier gut microbiome supports balanced immune development, which may reduce overreactions to allergens.
What Parents Need to Know
- Safe start: Blueberries can be pureed for babies under 1 year, or mashed for older infants.
- No choking risk if prepared right.
- Add, don’t replace: Keep breastfeeding or formula as the main nutrition. Blueberries are a supplement, not a substitute.
The Bigger PictureWhile the trial was small, it raises big questions: could something as simple as a blueberry help combat rising childhood allergies worldwide? More research is needed — but the findings give parents one more reason to put blueberries on the baby menu.
Final TakeawayDiet or supplements don’t need to be complicated. One small fruit — introduced early — may give babies a healthier gut and fewer allergy troubles.
- Blueberry Consumption in Early Life and Its Effects on Allergy, Immune Biomarkers, and Their Association with the Gut Microbiome - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/17/2795)
