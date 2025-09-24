Why Cutting Sugary Drinks May Help Fight Colorectal Cancer

Sugary drinks accelerate colorectal cancer spread by activating the sorbitol dehydrogenase enzyme, offering a potential target to slow metastasis.
Go to source). Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum, developing from precancerous polyps in the lining of the intestine. It is one of the most common cancers worldwide and may not cause symptoms in its early stages. Risk factors include age, family history, certain genetic conditions, a low-fiber diet, and lifestyle factors such as smoking and lack of physical activity. Early detection through screening, such as colonoscopy, significantly improves treatment outcomes.
A team led by Jihye Yun, Ph.D., assistant professor of Genetics, found that unlike glucose or fructose on their own, the combination of the two in sugary drinks significantly enhanced the ability of cancer cells to migrate. This mobility translated into faster progression and higher likelihood of liver metastasis in preclinical models.
Enzyme Activation Drives Aggressive Cancer BehaviorThe key driver behind this phenomenon is sorbitol dehydrogenase. When activated by the glucose-fructose mix, this enzyme enhances glucose metabolism and stimulates the cholesterol production pathway, both of which fuel cancer metastasis. Interestingly, this cholesterol pathway is the same one that is inhibited by statins (heart medications).
When researchers blocked sorbitol dehydrogenase, they observed slowdown in the spread of colorectal cancer, even when the sugar mix was still being consumed. These findings suggest that targeting this enzyme could present a new strategy to inhibit metastasis in patients with colorectal cancer.
Link Between Diet and Disease ProgressionThe implications extend beyond just cancer risk, emphasizing that daily dietary habits can significantly influence how colorectal cancer advances after it has developed. Although further clinical testing is needed, the study proposes that reducing consumption of sugary drinks and therapeutically targeting sorbitol dehydrogenase may provide tangible benefits in managing cancer spread.
Yun pointed out that dietary guidelines for cancer patients might need revisiting. Many patients are advised to consume high-calorie nutritional supplements or juices that contain concentrated glucose and fructose. These seemingly beneficial options might inadvertently be accelerating disease progression.
Motivation Behind Studying Sugary Drinks in CancerThe Yun Laboratory has long focused on the relationship between diet, the intestinal environment, and cancer development. In earlier work, they discovered that sugary drinks directly encouraged tumor growth in early-stage colorectal cancer, independent of obesity, a departure from the traditional view linking sugar to cancer through weight gain.
Building on that earlier discovery, the current study was designed to understand the impact of sugary drink consumption on late-stage colorectal cancer. With metastasis being a major concern in advanced stages, the research aimed to uncover whether sugar intake could be influencing this critical aspect of the disease.
Implications for Patients and Dietary GuidelinesAlthough this study was conducted in preclinical settings and requires further validation, it holds promising insight for both public health and cancer treatment strategies. Reducing sugary drink consumption and targeting the sorbitol dehydrogenase enzyme could represent effective approaches to hinder the spread of colorectal cancer.
Yun emphasized the importance of these findings in guiding future clinical studies and possibly shaping new nutritional recommendations for patients. Considering the sugar content in many widely recommended nutritional supplements, healthcare providers may need to reassess their dietary advice to avoid unintentionally promoting metastasis in vulnerable patients.
To sum up, the activation of sorbitol dehydrogenase by glucose-fructose mixtures found in sugary drinks has been identified as a direct driver of metastasis in colorectal cancer. These findings suggest that limiting sugary drink intake and focusing on therapeutic strategies targeting this enzyme could help slow disease progression and improve outcomes for patients. Continued research is essential to confirm these effects in clinical settings and to guide evidence-based changes in dietary recommendations.
