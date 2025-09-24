Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Nadine. (2025, September 24). Why Cutting Sugary Drinks May Help Fight Colorectal Cancer . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 24, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-cutting-sugary-drinks-may-help-fight-colorectal-cancer-221083-1.htm.

MLA Nadine. "Why Cutting Sugary Drinks May Help Fight Colorectal Cancer". Medindia. Sep 24, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-cutting-sugary-drinks-may-help-fight-colorectal-cancer-221083-1.htm>.

Chicago Nadine. "Why Cutting Sugary Drinks May Help Fight Colorectal Cancer". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-cutting-sugary-drinks-may-help-fight-colorectal-cancer-221083-1.htm. (accessed Sep 24, 2025).

Harvard Nadine. 2025. Why Cutting Sugary Drinks May Help Fight Colorectal Cancer. Medindia, viewed Sep 24, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-cutting-sugary-drinks-may-help-fight-colorectal-cancer-221083-1.htm.