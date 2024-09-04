About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Top 5 Causes of Back Pain in Indian Women and How to Manage Them

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 4 2024 3:59 PM

Highlights:
  • Sedentary lifestyle and poor posture are major causes of back pain
  • Pregnancy and hormonal changes can lead to back discomfort
  • Obesity and endometriosis are significant risk factors for chronic pain
Back pain is a prevalent issue affecting many individuals globally, and Indian women are no exception. This discomfort can range from mild and occasional to severe and chronic, impacting daily life and overall well-being. Understanding the specific causes of back pain can help in effective management and prevention.

Top 5 Causes of Back Pain

The five most common causes of back pain in Indian women are:
1. Sedentary Lifestyle
A sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading causes of back pain among Indian women. With increasing urbanization, many individuals are spending long hours sitting at desks or engaging in minimal physical activity (1 Trusted Source
Sedentary behavior is associated with musculoskeletal pain in adolescents: A cross sectional study

Go to source).

Impact


Muscle Weakness: Lack of exercise leads to weakened core muscles that support the spine.
Posture Issues: Prolonged sitting can contribute to poor posture, causing additional strain on the back.

Lifestyle Adjustments:


Regular Exercise: Incorporate exercises that strengthen the back and core muscles.
Ergonomic Workspaces: Ensure proper posture while working and take frequent breaks to stretch.

2. Pregnancy and Postpartum Changes
Pregnancy brings significant changes to a woman's body, including alterations in posture and weight distribution, which can lead to back pain. Additionally, postpartum recovery can also be a period of back discomfort (2 Trusted Source
Pregnancy-related low back pain

Go to source).

Impact


Weight Gain: Increased weight during pregnancy puts extra stress on the back.
Hormonal Changes: Hormones such as relaxin, which are essential during pregnancy, can cause the ligaments to loosen, affecting spinal stability.

Self-Care Tips


Prenatal Exercises: Engage in safe exercises that strengthen the back and improve posture during pregnancy.
Postpartum Care: Consult a healthcare provider for appropriate exercises and treatments after childbirth.

3. Menstrual and Hormonal Issues
Menstrual cycles and hormonal fluctuations can also be linked to back pain in women. Conditions like dysmenorrhea and endometriosis are known to cause significant discomfort (3 Trusted Source
Dysmenorrhea

Go to source).

Impact


Dysmenorrhea: Painful menstrual cramps can radiate to the back.
Endometriosis: This condition involves the growth of uterine tissue outside the uterus, which can cause chronic back pain (4 Trusted Source
Endometriosis

Go to source).

Management Options


Pain Management: Use heat therapy and over-the-counter pain relievers to manage menstrual pain.
Medical Consultation: Seek professional advice for persistent pain and consider treatments for underlying conditions like endometriosis.

4. Obesity and Weight Gain
Obesity is a significant risk factor for back pain. Excess body weight puts additional stress on the spine and its supporting structures (5 Trusted Source
Body Mass Index and Its Influence on Chronic Low Back Pain in the Spanish Population:A Secondary Analysis from the European Health Survey (2020)

Go to source).

Impact


Increased Load: Extra weight strains the spinal column and its supporting muscles.
Inflammation: Obesity can lead to inflammation, which may exacerbate back pain.

Lifestyle Adjustments:


Healthy Diet: Maintain a balanced diet to manage weight and reduce stress on the back.
Physical Activity: Engage in regular physical activity to support weight management and overall health.

5. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
PID is an infection of the reproductive organs, often resulting from sexually transmitted infections. It can cause significant lower back pain along with other symptoms.

Symptoms:
  • Lower abdominal and back pain
  • Fever
  • Unusual vaginal discharge
  • Irregular menstrual bleeding
Treatment Options:
  • Antibiotics: To treat the underlying infection.
  • Pain Relief: NSAIDs can help manage pain.
  • Prevention: Practicing safe sex and regular gynecological screenings can help prevent PID (6 Trusted Source
    Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

    Go to source    ).
Back pain is a multifaceted issue with various causes, particularly affecting Indian women due to lifestyle, physiological changes, and health conditions. Addressing these causes through preventive measures, lifestyle changes, and medical intervention can help manage and reduce back pain effectively. If you experience persistent or severe back pain, it is essential to seek professional medical advice to determine the appropriate treatment and management plan.

References:
  1. Sedentary behavior is associated with musculoskeletal pain in adolescents: A cross sectional study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36257097/)
  2. Pregnancy-related low back pain - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3306025/)
  3. Dysmenorrhea - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK560834/)
  4. Endometriosis - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK567777/)
  5. Body Mass Index and Its Influence on Chronic Low Back Pain in the Spanish Population:A Secondary Analysis from the European Health Survey (2020) - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10452522/)
  6. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease - (https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2012/0415/p797.html)
Source-Medindia


