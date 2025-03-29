The Sweet Lie: Calorie-Free Sweeteners Stir Up Unwanted Hunger

Consuming sucralose increases brain activity in the hypothalamus, influencing hunger, especially in those with obesity.

Highlights: Sucralose increases hunger and brain activity in the hypothalamus, which is not seen with sugar consumption

Unlike sugar, sucralose doesn’t trigger hormones that create a feeling of fullness, leading to continued hunger

The effects of sucralose on brain activity and hunger are more pronounced in people with obesity

Non-caloric sweetener effects on brain appetite regulation in individuals across varying body weights



Did You Know?

Eating sugar gives your brain a surge of a feel-good chemical called dopamine. That explains why you’re more likely to crave a candy bar at 3 p.m. than an apple or a carrot. #medindia #sugar #dopamine’

Investigating the Effects of Sucralose on Brain and Hunger

Calorie-free sweeteners can disrupt the brain's appetite signals



Impact on the Brain and Eating Behavior

Hormonal Responses and the Role of Obesity

Potential Long-Term Effects and Gender Differences

