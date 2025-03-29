About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
The Sweet Lie: Calorie-Free Sweeteners Stir Up Unwanted Hunger

The Sweet Lie: Calorie-Free Sweeteners Stir Up Unwanted Hunger

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 29 2025 10:08 AM

Consuming sucralose increases brain activity in the hypothalamus, influencing hunger, especially in those with obesity.

Highlights:
  • Sucralose increases hunger and brain activity in the hypothalamus, which is not seen with sugar consumption
  • Unlike sugar, sucralose doesn’t trigger hormones that create a feeling of fullness, leading to continued hunger
  • The effects of sucralose on brain activity and hunger are more pronounced in people with obesity
A recent study from USC reveals that consuming sucralose, a common sugar substitute, increases activity in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain responsible for regulating appetite and body weight. Sucralose also changes how the hypothalamus interacts with other brain regions, including those linked to motivation. This research, published in Nature Metabolism, suggests that sucralose may have different effects on the brain compared to sugar (1 Trusted Source
Non-caloric sweetener effects on brain appetite regulation in individuals across varying body weights

Go to source).
Around 40% of Americans regularly use sugar substitutes to cut down on sugar or calories. However, the real question is whether these substitutes are actually effective at controlling body weight. Dr. Kathleen Alanna Page, the study’s lead author and director of the USC Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute, points out that while these substitutes are popular, little is known about their actual impact on the body and brain. Are their effects consistent for everyone?


Artificial Sweeteners | Sugar Substitutes: Types & Benefits
Artificial Sweeteners | Sugar Substitutes: Types & Benefits
Artificial Sweetener is a sugar substitute with fewer or no calories. High-intensity sweeteners are many times sweeter than sucrose.
Advertisement

Investigating the Effects of Sucralose on Brain and Hunger

Dr. Page and her team designed a randomized experiment to investigate how sucralose affects brain activity, hormone levels, and hunger. Previous studies—mostly conducted in animal models or large population surveys—have hinted that calorie-free sweeteners could be linked to obesity. However, the new study aims to directly measure how these substances influence hunger in humans.

In the experiment, 75 participants consumed water, a sucralose-sweetened drink, or a sugar-sweetened drink. The researchers collected brain scans, blood samples, and hunger ratings before and after the participants drank the beverages. Sucralose was found to increase hunger and brain activity in the hypothalamus, particularly in individuals with obesity. Unlike sugar, sucralose did not trigger the release of hormones that typically signal fullness (2 Trusted Source
Calorie-free sweeteners can disrupt the brain's appetite signals

Go to source).


Advertisement
WHO Warns Against Using Non-Sugar Sweeteners
WHO Warns Against Using Non-Sugar Sweeteners
Uncover the debate surrounding non-sugar sweeteners: their impact on weight, diabetes, and health. Explore the WHO guidelines and opposing perspectives.

Impact on the Brain and Eating Behavior

The study's results show that sucralose confuses the brain by delivering a sweet taste without providing the expected caloric energy. Dr. Page explains that this “mismatch” could influence cravings and eating behavior over time. When the body expects calories from sweetness but doesn’t get them, it could change the brain's ability to anticipate and crave those substances.

To better understand this phenomenon, the researchers also examined functional connectivity in the brain. Using fMRI scans, they found that consuming sucralose led to stronger connections between the hypothalamus and other brain regions involved in motivation and decision-making. This suggests that sucralose could alter cravings or eating habits, potentially influencing long-term behavior.


Advertisement
Sweet Suspicion: Aspartame Under Scrutiny for Potential Cancer Risk
Sweet Suspicion: Aspartame Under Scrutiny for Potential Cancer Risk
Investigation raises concerns about aspartame's potential carcinogenicity

Hormonal Responses and the Role of Obesity

When participants drank sugar, their blood sugar levels and hormones, like insulin and GLP-1, increased, which help reduce hunger. However, sucralose did not affect these hormones, especially in people with obesity. Dr. Page notes that these hormones are essential for signaling the brain to stop eating once calories have been consumed. The lack of hormonal response to sucralose could explain why it fails to curb hunger in the same way sugar does.

Interestingly, participants with obesity showed even more pronounced differences in their hormonal responses to sucralose compared to sugar. This finding suggests that sucralose may have a more significant impact on individuals with weight-related challenges.


Study Casts Doubt on Artificial Sweeteners' Health Claims
Study Casts Doubt on Artificial Sweeteners' Health Claims
Almost half of the reviews of artificial sweetener studies had authors that did not disclose their conflicts of interest.

Potential Long-Term Effects and Gender Differences

While the study provides valuable insights into how sucralose affects the brain and body, it raises additional questions. The long-term effects of sucralose consumption on weight and eating behavior remain unclear. To address this, the researchers are conducting follow-up studies to explore how these sweeteners may influence body weight over time.

The study also found gender differences in brain activity. Female participants showed greater changes in brain activity than male participants, suggesting that sucralose could impact men and women differently. The researchers are currently investigating this further, including a study focused on how calorie-free sweeteners affect the brains of children and adolescents, who consume more sugar and sugar substitutes than any other age group.

In conclusion, this study highlights how sucralose affects brain activity and hunger, especially in people with obesity. While more research is needed, it suggests that sugar substitutes may not be the quick fix for managing appetite or weight. The team plans to keep exploring how these sweeteners impact eating habits, particularly in children and teens.

References:
  1. Non-caloric sweetener effects on brain appetite regulation in individuals across varying body weights - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-025-01227-8)
  2. Calorie-free sweeteners can disrupt the brain's appetite signals - (https://keck.usc.edu/news/calorie-free-sweeteners-can-disrupt-the-brains-appetite-signals/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional