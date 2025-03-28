Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, March 28). Salt Spikes, Mood Dips . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/salt-spikes-mood-dips-219375-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Salt Spikes, Mood Dips". Medindia. Mar 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/salt-spikes-mood-dips-219375-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Salt Spikes, Mood Dips". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/salt-spikes-mood-dips-219375-1.htm. (accessed Mar 28, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Salt Spikes, Mood Dips. Medindia, viewed Mar 28, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/salt-spikes-mood-dips-219375-1.htm.