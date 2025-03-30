About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Lose Weight the Japanese Way: Try Hara Hachi Bu

Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 30 2025 1:54 AM

Hara Hachi Bu (eating until you're just 80% full) is the Japanese secret to weight loss and longevity. It helps regulate digestion, prevent overeating, and support long-term weight management.

Highlights:
  • Hara Hachi Bu is a Japanese practice of eating until you are 80% full to promote better health, weight control, and longevity
  • This traditional way of eating is commonly followed in Okinawa, Japan, where people have the highest life expectancies in the world
  • Hara Hachi Bu boosts health, supports weight loss, and enhances longevity
  • Try Hara Hachi Bu to lose weight without dieting
Hara Hachi Bu is a traditional Japanese eating practice which means “eat until you are 80% full.” It originates from Okinawa, Japan, where people have one of the longest life expectancies in the world. This practice is deeply rooted in mindful eating and portion control, helping with weight management and overall health (1 Trusted Source
The relationship of eating until 80% full with types and energy values of food consumed

Go to source).

How Hara Hachi Bu Works for Weight Loss

Hara Hachi Bu is a simple yet effective way to lose weight without strict dieting. Here are some key benefits of this mindful eating practice (2 Trusted Source
"Hara Hachi Bu" For Good Health

Go to source):

  • Prevents Overeating

    – Eating only until 80% full naturally reduces calorie intake without strict dieting

  • Encourages Mindful Eating

    – Paying attention to hunger cues prevents emotional or unconscious overeating

  • Supports Digestion

    – Eating moderate amounts reduces stress on the digestive system

  • Regulates Hormones

    – It allows leptin (the satiety hormone) to signal the brain properly, preventing overeating

  • Promotes Longevity

    – This habit is linked to better metabolism, lower risk of obesity, and a longer lifespan


How to Practice Hara Hachi Bu

  • Eat slowly

    – It takes about 20 minutes for the brain to recognize fullness

  • Use smaller plates

    – This tricks the brain into feeling satisfied with less food
  • Listen to your body’s hunger cues – Eat when truly hungry, not out of boredom or habit

  • Stop eating when you are no longer hungry (80% full)

    and not when completely full

  • Avoid distractions while eating

    – Focus on the food, not TV or phone

  • Listen to your body’s hunger signals

    instead of eating out of habit

  • Use small plates and bowls

    to avoid overeating

  • Try eating with chopsticks

    – It slows down eating naturally

  • Drink a glass of water before meals

    – Helps control appetite and aids digestion
  • Start by

    reducing portion sizes

    by 10–20% gradually
While not a ‘quick fix’ diet, Hara Hachi Bu naturally leads to weight loss over time without extreme restrictions. It’s an effortless, sustainable approach to staying slim and healthy.

So, let’s eat smart, stay fit, and live longer like the Okinawans by following Hara Hachi Bu.

Source-Medindia
