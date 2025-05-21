The ADHD-Obesity Puzzle: Why Your Zip Code Might Matter

Where a child lives may influence how ADHD increases the risk of obesity, according to a recent study linking environment, behavior, and health outcomes.

Highlights: Obesity risk increases in children with ADHD, although it varies by region

Food availability and community layout may account for the connection

The study used parental data and included more than 40,000 youngsters from 17 U.S. states

Exploring the Link between ADHD and Obesity: A Focus on Temperament



Understanding ADHD: More Than Just Hyperactivity

How Geography Shapes the ADHD-Obesity Connection

Incorporate environmental risks in each community into public health strategies.

Expand access to ADHD screening and treatment services in underserved areas.

Increase the availability of playgrounds and safe recreational spaces for children in urban neighborhoods.

Educate parents on nutrition, behavior management, and mental health support.

Implement laws and policies that promote the use of regional data to address and prevent obesity linked to ADHD.

