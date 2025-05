Gout on the Rise: Malaysia`s Silent Health Crisis

Gout is on the rise in Malaysia, driven by obesity, poor diet, and genetics. Learn why early detection, lifestyle changes, and medical care are vital to prevent complications.

Highlights: Malaysia ranks among the most overweight nations in Asia

among the most overweight nations in Asia Gout cases surged by 21% in Southeast Asia from 1990 to 2020

by 21% in Southeast Asia from 1990 to 2020 Early diagnosis and long-term uric acid control are crucial to prevent disability

Gout: A Growing Concern And Its Severe Complications For Malaysians



Did You Know?

What Exactly Is Gout?

Know the Early Signs

Sudden, severe joint pain—usually in the big toe

Redness, swelling, and heat in the affected area

Discomfort that often starts at night or early morning

Why Gout Is Getting More Common in Malaysia

Poor Diet and Lifestyle Are Big Triggers

Malaysia’s Obesity Epidemic

Metabolic syndrome

Hypertension

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Don’t Ignore the Role of Genetics

Busting the Biggest Gout Myths

Women and Children Are Affected Too

Diet Alone Isn’t the Villain

Why Early Detection Is Crucial

What Happens If You Don’t Treat Gout?

Tophi : These are hardened uric acid deposits under the skin

: These are hardened uric acid deposits under the skin Joint deformity and chronic pain

In some cases, hospitalisation due to severe flare-ups

Managing Gout: Don’t Just Numb the Pain

Medication and Monitoring

Lifestyle Changes That Help

Adopt a low-purine diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Stay hydrated

Limit alcohol and sugary drinks

Once considered a condition of the affluent or elderly, gout has evolved into a growing public health issue in Malaysia. And it’s hitting harder and wider than many realize.).Dr Lydia Pok Say Lee, a consultant rheumatologist and internal medicine specialist at Sunway Medical Centre, cautions against brushing off gout as a minor concern. Left untreated, it can cause serious complications—ranging from kidney damage to permanent joint deformity. “Many people dismiss gout as a minor issue, but it can lead to serious complications, including kidney disease, infections, and loss of mobility if left unmanaged.”Gout is a type ofcaused by too much uric acid in the bloodstream. When this excess uric acid crystallizes, it deposits in joints and triggers sudden, excruciating pain.Dr Pok explains that while the big toe is the classic site, gout can also strike the ankles, knees, wrists, elbows, and fingers.Once nicknamed the “disease of kings” for its links to rich food and alcohol, gout now affects people across all income levels.“The increased intake of high-purine foods like red meat, seafood, and alcohol has significantly contributed to rising uric acid levels ,” says Dr Pok.Nearlyare overweight or obese. This is more than just a cosmetic issue—, making it harder for the body to eliminate uric acid. “Malaysia has one of the highest obesity rates in Asia, and this directly increases the risk of gout.”Other contributing factors include:If gout runs in your family, your risk is higher. Some people inherit gene mutations that affect how their body handles uric acid.Gout isn’t just a man’s disease, and it isn’t only caused by diet.While middle-aged men are more prone,can suffer from gout. Hormonal changes and genetic predisposition play a role.While a purine-rich diet is a major trigger, Dr Pok emphasizes thatalso contribute.Ignoring gout doesn’t make it go away—it makes it worse.Dr Pok warns that infrequent flare-ups can soon become, especially if left untreated. Over time, attacks last longer, involve more joints, and become far more painful.Dr Pok urges patients not to rely only on pain relief.“Treating the pain alone isn’t enough—long-term management to lower uric acid levels is essential to prevent complications.”Long-term uric acid control throughandis the cornerstone of treatment.Concerns about medication side effects are common, but Dr Pok encourages open discussions with healthcare providers to tailor safe and effective treatment plans.Gout may not be life-threatening, but it isif left unchecked. Its painful flare-ups, long-term complications, and connection to other chronic illnesses make it a condition that deserves far more attention than it gets.By recognising the early signs, debunking the myths, and adopting a proactive approach with medical guidance and lifestyle changes, Malaysians can take control before the condition takes over.Source-Medindia