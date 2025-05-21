Gout on the Rise: Malaysia`s Silent Health Crisis

Gout is on the rise in Malaysia, driven by obesity, poor diet, and genetics. Learn why early detection, lifestyle changes, and medical care are vital to prevent complications.
- Malaysia ranks among the most overweight nations in Asia
- Gout cases surged by 21% in Southeast Asia from 1990 to 2020
- Early diagnosis and long-term uric acid control are crucial to prevent disability
Gout: A Growing Concern And Its Severe Complications For Malaysians
Go to source). Dr Lydia Pok Say Lee, a consultant rheumatologist and internal medicine specialist at Sunway Medical Centre, cautions against brushing off gout as a minor concern. Left untreated, it can cause serious complications—ranging from kidney damage to permanent joint deformity. “Many people dismiss gout as a minor issue, but it can lead to serious complications, including kidney disease, infections, and loss of mobility if left unmanaged.”
Gout can silently destroy joints and kidneys if ignored? #silentepidemic #goutawareness #medindia’
What Exactly Is Gout?Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis caused by too much uric acid in the bloodstream. When this excess uric acid crystallizes, it deposits in joints and triggers sudden, excruciating pain.
Know the Early Signs
- Sudden, severe joint pain—usually in the big toe
- Redness, swelling, and heat in the affected area
- Discomfort that often starts at night or early morning
Why Gout Is Getting More Common in MalaysiaOnce nicknamed the “disease of kings” for its links to rich food and alcohol, gout now affects people across all income levels.
Poor Diet and Lifestyle Are Big Triggers
“The increased intake of high-purine foods like red meat, seafood, and alcohol has significantly contributed to rising uric acid levels,” says Dr Pok.
Malaysia’s Obesity Epidemic
Nearly 50% of Malaysians are overweight or obese. This is more than just a cosmetic issue—excess weight impairs kidney function, making it harder for the body to eliminate uric acid. “Malaysia has one of the highest obesity rates in Asia, and this directly increases the risk of gout.”
Other contributing factors include:
- Metabolic syndrome
- Hypertension
- Diabetes
- High cholesterol
Don’t Ignore the Role of Genetics
If gout runs in your family, your risk is higher. Some people inherit gene mutations that affect how their body handles uric acid.
Busting the Biggest Gout MythsGout isn’t just a man’s disease, and it isn’t only caused by diet.
Women and Children Are Affected Too
While middle-aged men are more prone, postmenopausal women and even children can suffer from gout. Hormonal changes and genetic predisposition play a role.
Diet Alone Isn’t the Villain
While a purine-rich diet is a major trigger, Dr Pok emphasizes that medications, chronic conditions, and genetic factors also contribute.
Why Early Detection Is CrucialIgnoring gout doesn’t make it go away—it makes it worse.
Dr Pok warns that infrequent flare-ups can soon become weekly episodes, especially if left untreated. Over time, attacks last longer, involve more joints, and become far more painful.
What Happens If You Don’t Treat Gout?
- Tophi: These are hardened uric acid deposits under the skin
- Joint deformity and chronic pain
- In some cases, hospitalisation due to severe flare-ups
Managing Gout: Don’t Just Numb the PainDr Pok urges patients not to rely only on pain relief.
“Treating the pain alone isn’t enough—long-term management to lower uric acid levels is essential to prevent complications.”
Medication and Monitoring
Long-term uric acid control through prescribed medication and regular monitoring is the cornerstone of treatment.
Lifestyle Changes That Help
- Adopt a low-purine diet
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Exercise regularly
- Stay hydrated
- Limit alcohol and sugary drinks
Gout may not be life-threatening, but it is life-altering if left unchecked. Its painful flare-ups, long-term complications, and connection to other chronic illnesses make it a condition that deserves far more attention than it gets.
By recognising the early signs, debunking the myths, and adopting a proactive approach with medical guidance and lifestyle changes, Malaysians can take control before the condition takes over.
It’s time we stopped calling gout a “minor problem”—and started treating it like the serius, yet manageable, condition it really is.
Reference:
- Gout: A Growing Concern And Its Severe Complications For Malaysians - (https://codeblue.galencentre.org/2025/05/gout-a-growing-concern-and-its-severe-complications-for-malaysians/)
Source-Medindia