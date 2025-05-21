Gout on the Rise: Malaysia`s Silent Health Crisis

Gout is on the rise in Malaysia, driven by obesity, poor diet, and genetics. Learn why early detection, lifestyle changes, and medical care are vital to prevent complications.

Did You Know?

Gout can silently destroy joints and kidneys if ignored? #silentepidemic #goutawareness #medindia’

What Exactly Is Gout?

Know the Early Signs

Sudden, severe joint pain—usually in the big toe

Redness, swelling, and heat in the affected area

Discomfort that often starts at night or early morning

Why Gout Is Getting More Common in Malaysia

Poor Diet and Lifestyle Are Big Triggers

Malaysia’s Obesity Epidemic

Metabolic syndrome

Hypertension

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Don’t Ignore the Role of Genetics

Busting the Biggest Gout Myths

Women and Children Are Affected Too

Diet Alone Isn’t the Villain

Why Early Detection Is Crucial

What Happens If You Don’t Treat Gout?

Tophi : These are hardened uric acid deposits under the skin

: These are hardened uric acid deposits under the skin Joint deformity and chronic pain

In some cases, hospitalisation due to severe flare-ups

Managing Gout: Don’t Just Numb the Pain

Medication and Monitoring

Lifestyle Changes That Help

Adopt a low-purine diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Stay hydrated

Limit alcohol and sugary drinks

