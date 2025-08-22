About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
SuperAgers: The 90-Year-Olds With Brains as Sharp as 40-Year-Olds

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 22 2025 4:01 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Some people in their 80s and 90s remember better than most 40-year-olds. Here’s what science says about these rare "SuperAgers."

SuperAgers: The 90-Year-Olds With Brains as Sharp as 40-Year-Olds
Highlights:
  • SuperAgers are people 80+ who perform as well on memory tests as those 20–30 years younger
  • Their brains show fewer Alzheimer’s changes and stronger memory-related structures
  • Social connections, curiosity, and an active lifestyle appear to play key roles
Most people experience a gradual decline in memory after age 60. But SuperAgers defy the odds (1 Trusted Source
Why Some 80-Year-Olds Have the Memory of 50-Year-Olds

Go to source).
Defined by the Northwestern University SuperAging Program, SuperAgers are adults aged 80 and older whose memory scores match or exceed those of people in their 50s and 60s. Unlike typical aging, their brains resist shrinkage and maintain structures essential for memory and attention.

Take Carol Siegler, for example. At 82, she won the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament for her age group. Now nearing 90, she continues to display mental sharpness comparable to someone decades younger.


Advertisement

What Makes Their Brains Different?

Brain imaging studies reveal striking differences between SuperAgers and their peers:
  • Thicker Cingulate Cortex: This brain region, linked to attention and motivation, remains unusually robust.
  • Fewer Tau Tangles: SuperAgers have three times fewer abnormal tau proteins, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Fewer Activated Microglia: These immune cells, often overactive in aging, remain calm in SuperAgers, reducing inflammation and damage.
  • Stronger Neural Systems: They carry more von Economo neurons (linked to social processing) and show healthier brain white matter.
Together, these features help preserve memory and thinking abilities.


Advertisement
The Role of Lifestyle and Social Connection

Research highlights that SuperAgers don’t just have unique brains—they live differently too. They often lead socially rich lives, with strong friendships and community ties. According to Northwestern researchers, social engagement may protect against cognitive decline as much as, if not more than, diet and exercise.

They also remain mentally curious: solving puzzles, reading, or learning new skills. This kind of “mental cross-training” keeps neural networks active and adaptable.


Stress and Brain Health

SuperAgers’ brains also react differently to stress. Their white matter shows lower levels of inflammation compared to peers of the same age, resembling much younger adults. This resistance to chronic stress-related brain changes may shield them from cognitive decline.


Can We All Become SuperAgers?

While genetics likely play a role, lifestyle factors offer hope. Experts suggest strategies such as:
  • Maintaining strong social connections
  • Staying mentally active with challenging activities
  • Managing stress effectively
  • Exercising regularly and following a brain-healthy diet
Though rare, SuperAgers provide a roadmap for how the brain might age more gracefully. As Dr. Tamar Gefen of Northwestern notes, “Deeper understanding of the SuperAging phenotype may lead to interventions that enhance resilience against age-related decline.

Final Takeaway

SuperAgers remind us that memory decline is not an unavoidable part of aging. By nurturing both our brains and our relationships, we may unlock the potential for sharper, longer-lasting cognition well into our 80s and 90s.

Reference:
  1. Why Some 80-Year-Olds Have the Memory of 50-Year-Olds - (https://neurosciencenews.com/superager-memory-neuroscience-29547/)

Source-Medindia


