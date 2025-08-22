SuperAgers: The 90-Year-Olds With Brains as Sharp as 40-Year-Olds

Some people in their 80s and 90s remember better than most 40-year-olds. Here’s what science says about these rare "SuperAgers."

Highlights: SuperAgers are people 80+ who perform as well on memory tests as those 20–30 years younger

Their brains show fewer Alzheimer’s changes and stronger memory-related structures

Social connections, curiosity, and an active lifestyle appear to play key roles

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Why Some 80-Year-Olds Have the Memory of 50-Year-Olds



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Aging is inevitable, but memory loss isn’t, SuperAgers prove the brain can stay sharp well into the 90s. #superagers #healthyaging #brainhealth #memory #alzheimersresearch #medindia’

Aging is inevitable, but memory loss isn’t, SuperAgers prove the brain can stay sharp well into the 90s. #superagers #healthyaging #brainhealth #memory #alzheimersresearch #medindia’

Advertisement

What Makes Their Brains Different?

Thicker Cingulate Cortex: This brain region, linked to attention and motivation, remains unusually robust.

This brain region, linked to attention and motivation, remains unusually robust. Fewer Tau Tangles: SuperAgers have three times fewer abnormal tau proteins, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

SuperAgers have three times fewer abnormal tau proteins, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Fewer Activated Microglia: These immune cells, often overactive in aging, remain calm in SuperAgers, reducing inflammation and damage.

These immune cells, often overactive in aging, remain calm in SuperAgers, reducing inflammation and damage. Stronger Neural Systems: They carry more von Economo neurons (linked to social processing) and show healthier brain white matter.

Advertisement

The Role of Lifestyle and Social Connection

Stress and Brain Health

Can We All Become SuperAgers?

Maintaining strong social connections

Staying mentally active with challenging activities

Managing stress effectively

Exercising regularly and following a brain-healthy diet

Final Takeaway

Why Some 80-Year-Olds Have the Memory of 50-Year-Olds - (https://neurosciencenews.com/superager-memory-neuroscience-29547/)

Most people experience a gradual decline in memory after age 60. But SuperAgers defy the odds ().Defined by the Northwestern University SuperAging Program, SuperAgers are adults aged 80 and older whose memory scores match or exceed those of people in their 50s and 60s. Unlike typical aging, their brains resist shrinkage and maintain structures essential for memory and attention.Take Carol Siegler, for example. At 82, she won the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament for her age group. Now nearing 90, she continues to display mental sharpness comparable to someone decades younger.Brain imaging studies reveal striking differences between SuperAgers and their peers:Together, these features help preserve memory and thinking abilities.Research highlights that SuperAgers don’t just have unique brains—they live differently too. They often lead socially rich lives, with strong friendships and community ties. According to Northwestern researchers, social engagement may protect against cognitive decline as much as, if not more than, diet and exercise.They also remainsolving puzzles, reading, or learning new skills. This kind of “mental cross-training” keeps neural networks active and adaptable.SuperAgers’ brains also react differently to stress. Their white matter shows lower levels of inflammation compared to peers of the same age, resembling much younger adults. This resistance to chronic stress-related brain changes may shield them from cognitive decline.While genetics likely play a role, lifestyle factors offer hope. Experts suggest strategies such as:Though rare, SuperAgers provide a roadmap for how the brain might age more gracefully. As Dr. Tamar Gefen of Northwestern notes, “Deeper understanding of the SuperAging phenotype may lead to interventions that enhance resilience against age-related decline.SuperAgers remind us that memory decline is not an unavoidable part of aging. By nurturing both our brains and our relationships, we may unlock the potential for sharper, longer-lasting cognition well into our 80s and 90s.Source-Medindia