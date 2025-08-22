Shankh Blowing: An Ancient Yogic Practice Shows Promise for Sleep Apnea

Ancient shankh blowing may help improve sleep quality and alertness in obstructive sleep apnea patients.

Highlights: Shankh blowing reduced daytime drowsiness by 34% in OSA patients

Lowered apnea episodes by 4–5 per hour

Boosted nighttime blood oxygen levels

Did You Know?

A simple ancient conch-blowing ritual could improve #sleepapnea symptoms by reducing daytime drowsiness by 34%. #sleephealth #sleepdisorder #goodnightsleep #medindia’

A simple ancient conch-blowing ritual could improve #sleepapnea symptoms by reducing daytime drowsiness by 34%. #sleephealth #sleepdisorder #goodnightsleep #medindia’

Advertisement

Traditional Shankh Blowing For OSA?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ancient Practice of Blowing through Conch Shell Might Help Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

How the Study Was Conducted?

Practicing deep breathing exercises or Practicing blowing a traditional shankh used in yogic practices.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ancient shankh blowing practice found to improve sleep and alertness in OSA patients



Go to source Trusted Source

Shankh Blowing Proved Effective!

34% less drowsiness during the day

On average, 4–5 fewer episodes of apnea per hour

Increased blood oxygen levels at night

Reason Behind the Effectiveness?

Ancient Practice of Blowing through Conch Shell Might Help Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea - (https://www.sci.news/medicine/conch-shell-blowing-obstructive-sleep-apnea-14127.html) Ancient shankh blowing practice found to improve sleep and alertness in OSA patients - (https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250810/Ancient-shankh-blowing-practice-found-to-improve-sleep-and-alertness-in-OSA-patients.aspx)

An ancient practice is making waves in modern medicine.A new study has uncovered a remarkable benefit from the yogic tradition ofexhaling forcefully through a conch shell.Clinical research suggests this centuries-old practice may improve sleep quality and morning alertness in people battlingOSA is a condition characterized by repetitive breathing interruptions during sleep (). Standard treatment for OSA is continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which keeps the patient’s airway open by blowing air through a facemask. While this may be an effective treatment, many patients find it uncomfortable and struggle to use it consistently.Surprisingly the ancient shankh blowing was reported effective after subjecting the patients suffering with obstructive sleep apnea. Shankh blowing has been a part of Indian wellness traditions for millennia.In the study, 30 people with moderate OSA, aged between 19 and 65, were evaluated at the Eternal Heart Care Center and Research Institute from May 2022 to January 2024. Participants were observed overnight and asked about their levels of daytime activity and sleep quality in order to assess them using polysomnography.They were randomly assigned to one of two groups:Each group received in-person training from qualified instructors and was instructed to practice at home for at least 15 minutes, five days a week. After six months, participants from both groups were reassessed ().Compared with the deep-breathing group, participants who practiced Shankh blowing showed significant improvements:The physical mechanics behind the effective tradition could be deep breathing followed by a forceful, steady exhalation through a narrow aperture (like pursed lips in the shankh) that generates vibrations and resistance.This activity could, particularly the throat and soft palate (often known to collapse during sleep in people with OSA). The unique spiral structure of the conch may also add specific acoustic and mechanical effects.While the results are encouraging, experts urge caution due to the study's modest scale. Larger, multi-center trials are already in planning to validate and expand upon these findings.The ancient practice of shankh blowing emerges as a compelling, low-cost complement in the fight against OSA.Source-Medindia