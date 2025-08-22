Shankh Blowing: An Ancient Yogic Practice Shows Promise for Sleep Apnea

Ancient shankh blowing may help improve sleep quality and alertness in obstructive sleep apnea patients.
- Shankh blowing reduced daytime drowsiness by 34% in OSA patients
- Lowered apnea episodes by 4–5 per hour
- Boosted nighttime blood oxygen levels
Clinical research suggests this centuries-old practice may improve sleep quality and morning alertness in people battling obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
Traditional Shankh Blowing For OSA?OSA is a condition characterized by repetitive breathing interruptions during sleep (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ancient Practice of Blowing through Conch Shell Might Help Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Go to source). Standard treatment for OSA is continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which keeps the patient’s airway open by blowing air through a facemask. While this may be an effective treatment, many patients find it uncomfortable and struggle to use it consistently.
Surprisingly the ancient shankh blowing was reported effective after subjecting the patients suffering with obstructive sleep apnea. Shankh blowing has been a part of Indian wellness traditions for millennia.
How the Study Was Conducted?In the study, 30 people with moderate OSA, aged between 19 and 65, were evaluated at the Eternal Heart Care Center and Research Institute from May 2022 to January 2024. Participants were observed overnight and asked about their levels of daytime activity and sleep quality in order to assess them using polysomnography.
They were randomly assigned to one of two groups:
- Practicing deep breathing exercises or
- Practicing blowing a traditional shankh used in yogic practices.
Ancient shankh blowing practice found to improve sleep and alertness in OSA patients
Go to source).
Shankh Blowing Proved Effective!Compared with the deep-breathing group, participants who practiced Shankh blowing showed significant improvements:
- 34% less drowsiness during the day
- On average, 4–5 fewer episodes of apnea per hour
- Increased blood oxygen levels at night
Reason Behind the Effectiveness?The physical mechanics behind the effective tradition could be deep breathing followed by a forceful, steady exhalation through a narrow aperture (like pursed lips in the shankh) that generates vibrations and resistance.
This activity could strengthen the muscles of the upper airway, particularly the throat and soft palate (often known to collapse during sleep in people with OSA). The unique spiral structure of the conch may also add specific acoustic and mechanical effects.
While the results are encouraging, experts urge caution due to the study's modest scale. Larger, multi-center trials are already in planning to validate and expand upon these findings.
The ancient practice of shankh blowing emerges as a compelling, low-cost complement in the fight against OSA.
