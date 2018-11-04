medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Sugar Craving Gene That Lowers Body Fat Identified

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 11, 2018 at 5:40 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A common version of the gene FGF21 is linked with increased sugar and alcohol consumption
  • The gene lowers body fat and redistributes fat in the upper body which may increase blood pressure
  • The gene is associated with higher waist-to-hip ratio and raised blood pressure levels
Scientists have previously mentioned that a common version of the gene FGF21 makes a person eat a lot of carbohydrates. For the first time, a team of researchers found that this gene variant decreases fat in the body. The results of the study were published in the journal Cell Reports.
Sugar Craving Gene That Lowers Body Fat Identified
Sugar Craving Gene That Lowers Body Fat Identified

Gene: Increases Sugar Consumption and Lowers Body Fat
It was surprising that the version of the gene has an association between increased sugar consumption and lower body fat, said Timothy Frayling, a molecular geneticist at the University of Exeter Medical School in the UK and the study's first author.

"This goes against the current perception that eating sugar is bad for health. It may reduce body fat because the same allele also results in lower consumption of protein and fat in the diet. But while this version of the gene lowers body fat, it also redistributes fat to the upper body, where it's more likely to cause harm, including higher blood pressure," said Timothy Frayling.

The UK Biobank aims at improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of many diseases by providing information for population-based research.

The bank contains biological samples such as blood, urine, and saliva samples from 500,000 people living in the UK that can be used for analysis. Participants agreed to give a detailed health report, and health follow up.

Details of the Study

The research team collected data from the Biobank to link the associations between different versions of the FGF21 gene, diet, body composition, and blood pressure.

The analysis of the study made use of more than 450,000 study participants, and this provided relevant data needed for the study, said Niels Grarup, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen and one of the paper's co-authors.

The data also included a food frequency questionnaire from 175,000 people. The blood pressure levels of every participant involved in the study were measured.

Findings of the Study

The FGF21 hormone present in the liver has various functions. It suppresses sugar and alcohol intake by acting on the hypothalamus in the brain, stimulates glucose update by fat cells, and also serves as an insulin sensitizer.

The findings of the study show that the "A version" of the FGF21 gene leads to increased sugar and alcohol intake, it is linked to a lower percentage of total body fat, higher waist-to-hip ratio and raised blood pressure levels.

The author suggests that analyzing different variants of FGF21 can help to find some genetic and biological aspects related to obesity.

The A version of the gene was found to be more common. About 20 percent of the European population were found to have maximum two copies of it.

People having this gene version need not worry because the effect on individuals was quite small. Only a slight increase in the blood pressure (i.e., less than a third of one millimeter of mercury) on the blood pressure scale was obtained, said Frayling.

The team of researchers was not able to describe the mechanism by which FGF21 alters the amount and distribution of body fat, and this was the limitation of the study. The team suggests further study in this aspect.

Pharmaceutical companies are currently researching to find ways to produce drugs that replace FGF21, mainly in the treatment of diabetes.

"Our studies could refocus those efforts by revealing potential benefits and unintended side effects of manipulating this hormone," said Frayling.

Reference:
  1. Timothy M. Frayling, et al. A Common Allele in FGF21 Associated with Sugar Intake Is Associated with Body Shape, Lower Total Body-Fat Percentage, and Higher Blood Pressure, Cell Reports (2018)DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2018.03.070


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Vitamin D Can Lower Your Body Fat!

Vitamin D Can Lower Your Body Fat!

We all are well aware that Vitamin D is beneficial for strong bones and teeth but recent research has proved that it has a positive role in lowering obesity among women.

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Too Much Saturated Fat and Sugar Not Good For the Brain

Too Much Saturated Fat and Sugar Not Good For the Brain

Inflammation in the brain region due to sugar and saturated fat intake leads to depressive behavior.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Cholesterol DNA Finger Printing Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Healthy Living Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Quiz on Weight Loss Weaver Syndrome Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...