Steroid Misuse Raises Heart Disease Risk in Males

Highlights: Anabolic steroid misuse can raise heart disease risk in muscle-building young men

High testosterone levels could trigger atrial fibrillation risk among young men with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart disease

Public awareness and education efforts are crucial in addressing and preventing the misuse of anabolic steroids

Reduced plakoglobin increases the risk of sodium current defects and atrial conduction abnormalities in response to androgenic anabolic steroid abuse



Impact of Anabolic Steroid Misuse on Heart Health

Did You Know?

Did you know? An estimated 2.9 to 4 million Americans take steroids without a prescription to boost athletic performance or appearance.

Anabolic Steroid Misuse Linked to Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk

Anabolic Steroids and Social Media Influence

