Steroid Misuse Raises Heart Disease Risk in Males

- Anabolic steroid misuse can raise heart disease risk in muscle-building young men
- High testosterone levels could trigger atrial fibrillation risk among young men with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart disease
- Public awareness and education efforts are crucial in addressing and preventing the misuse of anabolic steroids
Reduced plakoglobin increases the risk of sodium current defects and atrial conduction abnormalities in response to androgenic anabolic steroid abuse
Go to source).
Impact of Anabolic Steroid Misuse on Heart HealthHeart muscle diseases such as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), which commonly affect young, athletic individuals, can lead to life-threatening heart rhythm disturbances. ARVC is a genetically determined condition primarily linked to disruptions in the formation of cell connections critical for heart muscle stability. Atrial fibrillation, a common condition in the general population, may be exacerbated by elevated testosterone levels, potentially resulting in an earlier onset of this disease.
The research, led by Dr. Laura Sommerfeld, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Birmingham, UK, focused on understanding the impact of anabolic steroids on the heart condition – arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).
"Our study can significantly contribute to understanding the impact on the heart health of young men who misuse anabolic steroids to increase muscle mass," said lead author Dr Laura Sommerfeld.
Did You Know?
Did you know? An estimated 2.9 to 4 million Americans take steroids without a prescription to boost athletic performance or appearance.
Anabolic Steroid Misuse Linked to Increased Atrial Fibrillation RiskClinical records from 146 ARVC patients were analyzed, revealing that ARVC is more prevalent and severe in males than females. Moreover, patients with ARVC exhibited an increased incidence of atrial arrhythmias and P-wave changes.
It was observed that six weeks of AAS intake, combined with impaired cell connections, led to reduced sodium channel function in heart tissue and a slowing of signal conduction within the atria. This indicates a direct physiological impact on the heart, contributing to the increased risk of atrial fibrillation.
To further investigate the effects of AAS on the atria, young adult male mice with reduced plakoglobin (Plako+/−) were exposed to 5α-dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a synthetic form of testosterone mimicking its effects, or a placebo.
The study uncovered that the misuse of AAS, combined with plakoglobin deficiency, causes pathological atrial electrical remodeling in young male hearts. This remodeling significantly increased the risk of atrial arrhythmia, particularly in individuals with desmosomal gene variants.
Read More to Know About ‘Defying Time: The Lingering Impact of Anabolic Steroids’
Anabolic Steroids and Social Media Influence"This work implies that young male individuals with key inherited genetic changes have a greater risk of developing electrical problems in the heart in response to anabolic steroid abuse," said Dr. Andrew Holmes, co-author and Assistant Professor in the Institute of Clinical Sciences at the University of Birmingham.
The study highlighted a concerning trend of young men being targeted on social media platforms, such as TikTok, with the promotion and sale of testosterone products. This raises the specific risks associated with the misuse of steroids, which many individuals may not be fully aware of.
In conclusion, the cardiovascular consequences of anabolic steroid misuse, emphasize the specific risk of atrial fibrillation in genetically predisposed individuals. This underscores the importance of addressing the growing trend of steroid misuse among young men, particularly through social media channels.
By understanding the intricate relationship between AAS, genetic factors, and heart health, healthcare professionals can better educate and intervene to mitigate the potential risks associated with the misuse of these substances.
Reference:
- Reduced plakoglobin increases the risk of sodium current defects and atrial conduction abnormalities in response to androgenic anabolic steroid abuse - (https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1113/JP284597)
Source-Medindia