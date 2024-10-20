Spice Up Your Weight Loss: Indian Spices That Burn Fat

Highlights: Cayenne pepper and red chilli boost metabolism through their thermogenic properties

Turmeric and ginger regulate blood sugar and prevent fat storage

Cumin, cinnamon, and fenugreek help reduce cravings and promote fat burning

Can Spices Help Burn Fat?



When it comes to weight reduction, in addition to the two primary measures that you must take, which are a healthy diet and exercise, you could also incorporate complementary foods that can help you lose weight.Our Indian kitchen is rich in foods that are filled with health advantages. We utilize certain nutrients on a regular basis without realizing that they can also help us burn fat.It is well recognized that a faster metabolism leads to rapid weight loss. Cayenne Pepper can help speed up your metabolism. This pepper warms your body naturally, which aids in weight loss (1). If you enjoy spicy foods, you can simply sprinkle Cayenne pepper powder on your vegetables or curry.Turmeric is a naturally warming spice that can raise the body's temperature, hence increasing metabolism. It also aids in weight loss by stabilizing blood sugar levels and avoiding insulin resistance. This further prevents fat from being deposited in the body (2). Most Indian meals contain turmeric; however, you can also consume turmeric tea or turmeric milk before bed to aid with weight loss.Cinnamon is supposed to help avoid sugar cravings and hunger sensations. The best method to use cinnamon is to add it to tea. Simply boil a cup of water with an inch of cinnamon stick in it. Simmer for five minutes, then filter the tea, add lemon juice, and drink. The mix of cinnamon and lemon will speed up the weight loss process (3).According to a new study on overweight women, incorporating one tablespoon of cumin seeds into your main meals every day will help you burn three times more fat than usual (4). Cumin is a very versatile ingredient that may be used in soups, curries, vegetables, and even tea.Fenugreek is often regarded as a beneficial spice for weight loss and for good reason. According to specialists, Galactomannan, a water-soluble heteropolysaccharide contained in fenugreek seeds, aids in weight loss by lowering fat storage (5). The easiest approach to eating fenugreek is to soak the seeds in a glass overnight and then drink the water after filtering them the next morning.Here's some excellent news for all of you who enjoy spices. Red chilli powder can not only enhance the flavor of your food, but it can also help you lose weight. Red chillies contain a chemical called capsaicin, which has thermogenic qualities. As a result, your body generates greater heat, which burns more calories (1).Ginger, like red chillies, has thermogenic characteristics that can help you lose weight quickly. Ginger can also help reduce a blood sugar spike that occurs after eating a carb or sugar-rich diet. It can help decrease appetite and prevent unwanted cravings (7). Ginger can be added to dal, sabzi, curries, tea, salads, and even soups.Source-Medindia