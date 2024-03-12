Sore Throat SOS? Lemon & Honey to the Rescue

- Lemon and honey blend offers antioxidant and antibacterial properties
- Ginger infusion enhances the remedy's effectiveness against throat irritation
- Caution advised for infants due to the risk of botulism from honey
Use of non-pharmacological home remedies in ENT: research informs our practices and those of our patients
Go to source)?
The Science Behind Lemon and Honey RemedyLemon and honey, when combined, create a potent blend of antioxidants and antibacterial agents that can provide relief from throat irritation and inflammation. According to dietitian Simrat Bhui, honey possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it a valuable ally in combating respiratory ailments. Meanwhile, the acidic nature of lemon aids in breaking down mucus and fighting off infections, as noted by Dr. Srikanth H S, assistant chief medical officer at the Jindal Naturecure Institute. To enhance the effectiveness of this remedy, some suggest adding a pinch of black pepper to the mixture. This addition can offer instant relief from pain and swelling, further easing discomfort associated with sore throats.
Enhancing the Efficacy with Ginger InfusionFor those seeking a more potent solution, Dr. Deepti Sinha, lead consultant at the Department of ENT, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, recommends incorporating fresh ginger juice into the mix. Ginger, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, complements the soothing qualities of honey and the immune-boosting effects of lemon. Together, they create a powerful elixir capable of alleviating throat irritation and bolstering the body's defenses against infection.
However, it's important to exercise caution when administering this remedy, especially to young children. Honey should not be given to infants under the age of one due to the risk of infant botulism. Additionally, individuals with allergies to any of the ingredients should proceed with care.
While lemon and honey may offer relief from mild sore throats, it's essential to seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. As Dr. Sinha emphasizes, this natural remedy should complement, not replace, professional medical advice.
In conclusion, the combination of lemon and honey stands as a testament to the healing powers of nature. With its antioxidant-rich composition and soothing properties, it serves as a valuable tool in managing seasonal discomforts. By incorporating this simple yet effective remedy into our wellness routines, we can harness the benefits of nature's pharmacy and nurture our bodies back to health.
Reference:
- Use of non-pharmacological home remedies in ENT: research informs our practices and those of our patients - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35543682/)
Source-Medindia