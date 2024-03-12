About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sore Throat SOS? Lemon & Honey to the Rescue

by Dr. Krishanga on Mar 12 2024 2:40 PM

Highlights:
  • Lemon and honey blend offers antioxidant and antibacterial properties
  • Ginger infusion enhances the remedy's effectiveness against throat irritation
  • Caution advised for infants due to the risk of botulism from honey
As the seasons transition, many of us find ourselves grappling with the discomfort of sore throats, coughs, and colds. While over-the-counter medications offer a quick fix for some, others turn to the age-old remedies found in our kitchens. Among these, the combination of lemon and honey has emerged as a popular choice, lauded for its purported healing properties. But just how effective is this natural concoction in soothing a sore throat, and what do experts have to say about its efficacy (1 Trusted Source
Use of non-pharmacological home remedies in ENT: research informs our practices and those of our patients

Go to source)?

The Science Behind Lemon and Honey Remedy

Lemon and honey, when combined, create a potent blend of antioxidants and antibacterial agents that can provide relief from throat irritation and inflammation. According to dietitian Simrat Bhui, honey possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it a valuable ally in combating respiratory ailments. Meanwhile, the acidic nature of lemon aids in breaking down mucus and fighting off infections, as noted by Dr. Srikanth H S, assistant chief medical officer at the Jindal Naturecure Institute.
To enhance the effectiveness of this remedy, some suggest adding a pinch of black pepper to the mixture. This addition can offer instant relief from pain and swelling, further easing discomfort associated with sore throats.

Enhancing the Efficacy with Ginger Infusion

For those seeking a more potent solution, Dr. Deepti Sinha, lead consultant at the Department of ENT, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, recommends incorporating fresh ginger juice into the mix. Ginger, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, complements the soothing qualities of honey and the immune-boosting effects of lemon. Together, they create a powerful elixir capable of alleviating throat irritation and bolstering the body's defenses against infection.

Preparing this healing concoction is simple. Boil a small piece of fresh ginger in 200 ml of water, and then add a spoonful of honey and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Using fresh ingredients ensures a higher concentration of active compounds, thereby maximizing the potential benefits of the remedy.

However, it's important to exercise caution when administering this remedy, especially to young children. Honey should not be given to infants under the age of one due to the risk of infant botulism. Additionally, individuals with allergies to any of the ingredients should proceed with care.

While lemon and honey may offer relief from mild sore throats, it's essential to seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. As Dr. Sinha emphasizes, this natural remedy should complement, not replace, professional medical advice.

In conclusion, the combination of lemon and honey stands as a testament to the healing powers of nature. With its antioxidant-rich composition and soothing properties, it serves as a valuable tool in managing seasonal discomforts. By incorporating this simple yet effective remedy into our wellness routines, we can harness the benefits of nature's pharmacy and nurture our bodies back to health.

"Nature offers us powerful remedies; lemon and honey serve as a testament to its healing prowess."

Reference:
  1. Use of non-pharmacological home remedies in ENT: research informs our practices and those of our patients - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35543682/)

