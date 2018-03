Drugs for Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Allergy - Symptom Evaluation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Acrivastine itching, Acrivastine is an anti-allergy drug. It blocks the effects of histamine like sneezing watery eyes , and runny nose . Acrivastine also helps to relieve hay fever and urticaria Trade Names : Diphenylpyraline Diphenylpyraline is an antihistamine. It is used for the treatment of hay fever, rhinitis, itchy skin and other allergies Levocabastine Levocabastine is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.