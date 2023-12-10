About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

S. Capitis: A Stealthy Bacteria Threatening Neonatal Health

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM
Highlights:
  • Staphylococcus capitis, specifically the NRCS-A strain, poses a significant risk to neonates, causing late-onset sepsis
  • Genome sequencing revealed unique genetic markers in disease-causing S. capitis strains, enabling them to thrive on the skin and in the gut
  • Introducing 'good bacteria' through probiotics could potentially mitigate the risks posed by NRCS-A, offering hope for vulnerable populations

S. Capitis: A Stealthy Bacteria Threatening Neonatal Health

The most common cause of late-onset sepsis is Staphylococcus bacteria. The majority of bacteria in this big category are innocuous; they are normal skin colonisers and can even protect us against hazardous microorganisms. However, some strains, when they wind up in the incorrect spot and enter the body, can cause serious issues, especially in immunocompromised persons such as neonates (1).

Protecting Premature Neonates from Late-Onset Sepsis

Premature neonates in neonatal care units are extremely sensitive to potentially lethal infections. To help keep these babies safe, the risk of infection must be maintained to a minimum.

Novel Guidelines May Reduce the Number of Cases of Late-Onset Sepsis
Novel Guidelines May Reduce the Number of Cases of Late-Onset Sepsis
The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) had an average of 21.2 late-onset sepsis evaluations per 100 days, which decreased to 8.4 evaluations by 2016.
Advertisement


Late-onset sepsis is a unique issue that begins three days after birth when germs enter the bloodstream and develop. This is extremely risky, and newborns with late-onset sepsis spend more time in the hospital, require more antibiotic therapy, and may have long-term health consequences. One example is Staphylococcus capitis. This is a species that lives on our scalp, face, and neck; capitis means "of the head" in Latin. However, some strains of S. capitis have been linked to late-onset sepsis. One strain, known as NRCS-A, has been linked to serious infections in neonates all over the world.

Scientists believe this strain first appeared in the 1960s and spread throughout the world throughout the 1980s when it developed resistance to the regularly used antibiotic vancomycin. Antibiotic resistance has emerged in circulating strains, as has reduced tolerance to antiseptics used to sterilise baby skin. This makes the bacteria more difficult to cure and manage, but it is unclear why this NRCS-funded study was conducted.

Unlocking the Mysteries of S. capitis to Ensure Neonatal Safety

Professor Mark Webber and his team from the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia examined the genomes of hundreds of S. capitis samples to try to understand what causes this strain to spread around the world and to discover better ways to keep it under control. They collaborated with two Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), one in the United Kingdom and one in Germany, to collect S. capitis samples from the skin and gut of neonatal neonates with and without late-onset sepsis.
Last Decade Saw a Significant Improvement in Neonatal Care in England
Last Decade Saw a Significant Improvement in Neonatal Care in England
A new study has revealed that neonatal services in England have seen a considerable improvement since 2003, when new guidelines were implemented.
Advertisement

The researchers discovered that the NRCS-A strain was often harbored on the skin and in the stomach of uninfected neonates, and that transmission between babies within NICUs was likely. Their findings were published in the journal Microbial Genomics.

The researchers were able to find minor genetic changes between S. capitis strains that caused sickness and those that did not by sequencing the entire genome of each sample.

Professor Webber and his colleagues discovered that disease-causing NRCS-A strains possessed a set of specific genes that they believe allow them to live in the stomach as well as on the skin. Cleaning the skin to eliminate the bacteria would be futile since the babies will have a reservoir in their gut microbiomes that cannot be easily removed but can operate as a source of infection.

The genes discovered in the NRCS-A strains make them resistant to nisin, an antibacterial chemical produced naturally by bacteria in the gut. They also carry genes that allow bacteria to withstand exposure to the poisonous metals used by our immune system to kill bacteria, as well as genes that allow bacteria to scavenge critical metals that are known to be difficult for bacteria to acquire in the gut environment.

Harnessing Good Bacteria to Battle Against NRCS-A in NICUs

Further research revealed that bacteria thrive in acidic environments such as those found in the gut. The research suggests that these bacteria have evolved to take advantage of expansion in the gut.

If metal scavenging is important for infection, it may also represent the bacteria's Achilles heel, presenting a new strategy to combat it. There is preliminary evidence that giving babies a probiotic supplement containing benign bacteria reduces the likelihood of late-onset sepsis and that these 'good bacteria' can remove metals before S. capitis, inhibiting its proliferation.

"Studying how strains like NRCS-A have become globally successful is crucial to understanding how bacteria evolve to colonise different environments and to give us new ideas about how to reduce the risks of infection in vulnerable populations," said Professor Webber. "We hope this work can be the starting point for more research to develop better ways to protect newborn babies from the terrible consequences of infection."

Dr. Heather Felgate from the Quadram Institute and lead author of the study said, "There are still many questions to answer as to why NRCS-A has become so globally spread amongst NICUs. But, working out how NRCS-A can evade the host immune system, spread and survive can also give us a head start with many other Staphylococcal species that cause sepsis in immunocompromised people in NICU and Intensive care units."

References:


  1. Flannery DD, Edwards EM, Coggins SA, Horbar JD, Puopolo KM. Late-Onset Sepsis Among Very Preterm Infants. Pediatrics. 2022 Dec 1;150(6):e2022058813. doi: 10.1542/peds.2022-058813. PMID: 36366916.
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

In Neonatal Care, India Still Has A Long Way To Go
In Neonatal Care, India Still Has A Long Way To Go
The Scandinavian countries have a neonatal mortality rate of just two to three per 1,000 infants. This shows India still has a long way to go.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Improving Newborn Outcomes With Routine Ultrasound Scans
Improving Newborn Outcomes With Routine Ultrasound Scans
Implementation of routine third-trimester ultrasound scans for pregnant women could reduce undetected breech pregnancy rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ...
Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody ...

Latest Health Watch

World Sight Day: Illuminating the Importance of Vision

World Sight Day: Illuminating the Importance of Vision

Delve into the significance of World Sight Day. Uncover the global vision challenges and the hopeful solutions that promise a brighter, clearer future.
Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?

Is HPV Infection a Concealed Risk Factor for Prostate Cancer?

A new study reveals how HPV influences prostate cancer risk, shedding light on prevention and treatment.
Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease

Doctors Shut Down Half of Girl's Brain to Halt Rare Disease

Doctors at Loma Linda University Health perform surgery to shut down half a girl's brain to stop Rasmussen's encephalitis.
World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life

World Arthritis Day: Living With an RMD at All Stages of Life

Learn about World Arthritis Day, an annual event spreading awareness about joint conditions, symptoms, and care.
How to Recognize Congenital Heart Disease in Kids?

How to Recognize Congenital Heart Disease in Kids?

In children, warning signs include cyanosis (bluish discoloration of the skin), rapid breathing, poor feeding, and slow growth.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

S. Capitis: A Stealthy Bacteria Threatening Neonatal Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests