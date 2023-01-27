About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Running Escape Stress Does Not Improve Mental Health
Advertisement

Running Escape Stress Does Not Improve Mental Health

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Running has several physical and mental health benefits
  • However, running to avoid or forget unpleasant or boring things can lead to exercise dependence
  • This exercise dependence corrodes the potential well-being gains associated with regular exercise

Recreational jogging provides numerous physical and mental health benefits; yet, some people might develop exercise dependent, a type of physical activity addiction that can lead to health problems. Surprisingly, even among recreational runners, indicators of exercise dependence are widespread. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism might help us comprehend the connection between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.

Running to Explore or Escape

"Escapism is an everyday phenomenon among humans, but little is known regarding its motivational underpinnings, how it affects experiences, and the psychological outcomes from it," said Dr. Frode Stenseng of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, lead author of the paper.

"Escapism is often defined as 'an activity, a form of entertainment, etc. that helps you avoid or forget unpleasant or boring things'. In other words, many of our everyday activities may be interpreted as escapism," said Stenseng. "The psychological reward from escapism is reduced self-awareness, less rumination, and a relief from one's most pressing, or stressing, thoughts and emotions."

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Top Nutrition Tips for a Marathon Runner
Top Nutrition Tips for a Marathon Runner
Eat the right kind of foods choosing from these nutrition tips for the physical and mental preparation needed for endurance training as in marathon running, swimming and cycling.
Advertisement

Running Escape Stress Does Not Improve Mental Health

Escapism can either restore perspective or serve as a distraction from problems that must be addressed. Self-expansion refers to adaptive escapism, which seeks out pleasant experiences. Meanwhile, self-suppression refers to the avoidance of unwanted events through maladaptive escape. Running can be used for exploration or evasion.

"These two forms of escapism are stemming from two different mindsets, to promote a positive mood, or prevent a negative mood," said Stenseng.

Escapist hobbies for self-expansion have more favorable results, but they also have more long-term benefits. Self-suppression, on the other hand, tends to suppress both happy and negative feelings and leads to avoidance.

Exercise Dependency is Connected with Self-Suppression

The team recruited 227 recreational runners, half of whom were men and half of whom were women, with significantly disparate running habits. They were asked to complete questionnaires that investigated three different aspects of escapism and exercise dependence: an escapism scale that measured preference for self-expansion or self-suppression, an exercise dependence scale, and satisfaction with life scale that measured the participants' subjective well-being.
Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition
Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition
Exercise is a need to eat better and perform better. Nourishing the body with wholesome food will make it grow stronger and fitter. Here's a complete guide to pre and post-exercise nutrition.
Advertisement

The researchers discovered that there was very little overlap between runners who chose self-expansion modes of escapism and runners who favoured self-suppression kinds of escapism. Self-expansion was associated with increased happiness, whereas self-suppression was associated with decreased happiness. Both self-suppression and self-expansion were connected to exercise reliance, but self-suppression was significantly stronger. Neither escapism style was associated with age, gender, or the amount of time spent running, but both had an impact on the association between well-being and exercise reliance. Whether or not a person met the requirements for exercise dependence, a preference for self-expansion would still be associated with a more positive sense of self.

Although exercise reliance corrodes the potential well-being gains from exercise, it appears that experiencing reduced well-being is both a cause and an effect of exercise dependency: the dependency may be driven by poorer well-being while also fostering it.

Similarly, positive self-expansion may be a psychological motivator that encourages exercise dependence.

"More studies using longitudinal research designs are necessary to unravel more of the motivational dynamics and outcomes in escapism," said Stenseng. "But these findings may enlighten people in understanding their motivation and be used for therapeutical reasons for individuals striving with a maladaptive engagement in their activity."

Source: Medindia
Perfect 5 Tips to Make Running in Cold Weather Safe and Healthy
Perfect 5 Tips to Make Running in Cold Weather Safe and Healthy
Cold winds and chilly climate can affect your daily exercise routine. But, wearing multiple layers of clothing, drinking enough water and increasing your indoor warm-up time can keep your fitness levels up, even when the temperature drops. Now, nothing can stop you from exercising in the cold weather.

Citations   close

Advertisement
New Robotic Suit for Better Running and Walking Performance
New Robotic Suit for Better Running and Walking Performance
New robotic suit made of fabric vest and wires has been developed to help people with restricted mobility to walk or run more efficiently.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like ...
Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop ...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart ...
Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...
Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Running Escape Stress Does Not Improve Mental Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests