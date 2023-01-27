Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine is on the Way

There is still much unknown about dementia, but current studies by scientists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in the United States could lead to the development of a vaccination against neurological disease. It focused on viral infections as a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and how they could be avoided.



Viruses that Increase the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1, which causes cold sores), varicella zoster virus (VZV, which causes chickenpox and shingles), and SARS-CoV-2 (which produces COVID-19) were among the viruses identified as likely increasing the risk of Alzheimer's.If scientists can figure out how and when these viruses contribute to the development of dementia, they may be able to develop new preventative medicines. The difficulty at the moment is detecting these viruses in the brains of deceased Alzheimer's patients consistently.