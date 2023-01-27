Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine is on the Way

Highlights:
- In 2022, one in every nine Americans aged 65 and up will have Alzheimer's disease
- Many viruses linked to dementia, including herpesviruses and the COVID-19 virus, enter the nose and interact with the olfactory system
- The researchers think that viral infections throughout one's life are both factors to and possible therapeutic targets in Alzheimer's disease
There is still much unknown about dementia, but current studies by scientists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in the United States could lead to the development of a vaccination against neurological disease. It focused on viral infections as a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and how they could be avoided.
Viruses that Increase the Risk of Alzheimer's DiseaseHerpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1, which causes cold sores), varicella zoster virus (VZV, which causes chickenpox and shingles), and SARS-CoV-2 (which produces COVID-19) were among the viruses identified as likely increasing the risk of Alzheimer's.
If scientists can figure out how and when these viruses contribute to the development of dementia, they may be able to develop new preventative medicines. The difficulty at the moment is detecting these viruses in the brains of deceased Alzheimer's patients consistently.
'New research suggests viral infections can hasten neurodegeneration. Understanding how and when these viruses contribute to disease could aid scientists in developing novel dementia treatments.'
This is assumed to be because the viruses that induce the events that lead to dementia have vanished by the time symptoms manifest. When researchers examine these brains decades later, no detectable viral components remain to indicate causation.
The Colorado team, which includes neurovirologists, neurologists, and neuroscientists, is now looking into this further. They're using cutting-edge technology to look for signs of these viruses in Alzheimer's patients.
Much of their research has concentrated on the nose, which is the brain's most vulnerable entry point. They were able to discover a genetic network that indicates whether a powerful viral response has occurred.
The link between the olfactory system and Alzheimer's disease is well documented, with 85-90% of patients experiencing loss of smell as an early symptom of the disease. While it is unclear what causes this illness, the Colorado researchers speculate that viral infections may play a role.
Their research has given them hope that a dementia vaccine will be created in the future. Given that there is presently no cure for dementia, lowering the chance of contracting it by up to 30% by vaccination could be a significant step forward in the fight against dementia.
Are the Viruses Linked with Dementia Found in the NoseMany viruses thought to be linked to dementia interact with the olfactory system through the nose. Inhaled particles link to olfactory receptor cells in the nasal cavity tissue and are subsequently conveyed to the olfactory bulb, which then relays them to the hippocampus. This is the portion of the brain that is in charge of memory and learning.
