Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, September 19). Role of Cell-Free DNA in Fetal Aneuploidy Detection . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-cell-free-dna-in-fetal-aneuploidy-detection-217292-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Role of Cell-Free DNA in Fetal Aneuploidy Detection". Medindia. Sep 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-cell-free-dna-in-fetal-aneuploidy-detection-217292-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Role of Cell-Free DNA in Fetal Aneuploidy Detection". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-cell-free-dna-in-fetal-aneuploidy-detection-217292-1.htm. (accessed Sep 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Role of Cell-Free DNA in Fetal Aneuploidy Detection. Medindia, viewed Sep 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/role-of-cell-free-dna-in-fetal-aneuploidy-detection-217292-1.htm.