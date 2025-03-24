Prostate Cancer Screening: Why Men Can`t Afford to Skip It

A new study reveals that men who skip prostate cancer screenings face a significantly higher risk of dying from the disease, emphasizing the need for improved participation in screening programs.

Highlights: Men who skip prostate cancer screenings have a 45% higher risk of dying from the disease

Screening can reduce the risk of death by 20%, with non-attenders facing a 39% higher risk

Understanding why men avoid screenings is crucial for improving participation and outcomes

Did You Know?

A man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every 2 minutes. 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. #medindia #cancer #prostate’

Rising Prevalence of Prostate Cancer in Men

Risk of Skipping Prostate Cancer Screenings

Encouraging Informed Participation in Prostate Cancer Screening

Effectiveness of Prostate Cancer Screening

