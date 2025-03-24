Fake Pills, Real Threats: Substandard Medicines Are Destroying Lives Worldwide

Substandard and falsified drugs contribute to Antimicrobial Resistance, complicating infection treatment and posing serious health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.
- Substandard and falsified medicines cause widespread health risks and contribute to the rise of drug-resistant infections
- Antimicrobial resistance is fueled by overuse and misuse of antibiotics in both humans and animals
- Global collaboration and improved regulatory frameworks are crucial to addressing the crisis and ensuring safe medicines
Substandard and falsified medical products
Go to source). The report also pointed out the staggering financial and human costs of substandard medicines. In these regions, the estimated annual expenditure on such medical products amounts to over $30.5 billion. The WHO has also linked substandard and falsified antibiotics to an estimated 70,000 to 170,000 deaths annually in children under five, primarily due to pneumonia. This alarming situation has raised concerns among health experts worldwide about the growing threat posed by these illicit products.
In the Global South, equitable access to accurate diagnostics and effective treatments remains a monumental challenge. This issue is exacerbated by the ongoing rise in AMR, which is one of the top ten global health threats. AMR is primarily fueled by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents in both human health and agriculture, making once-treatable infections more difficult and costly to manage. The problem is further compounded when medical products are substandard or falsified, directly threatening public health.
What Are Substandard and Falsified Medical Products?Substandard medical products fail to meet the required quality standards due to poor manufacturing practices or inadequate quality control. These products may contain incorrect dosages or ingredients, rendering them ineffective or even harmful. Falsified products, on the other hand, contain no active pharmaceutical ingredients or harmful substances, leading to serious health risks, including the development of AMR.
The WHO categorizes these products as a significant global health threat, as they not only fail to treat illness but can also contribute to the rise of drug-resistant infections. Dr. Kamini Walia, a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), highlighted the dire consequences of AMR, which claims the lives of approximately 5 million people annually. Without intervention, AMR could result in 10 million deaths per year by 2050, with an estimated economic loss of $100 trillion globally.
Role of Livestock in the Spread of Antimicrobial ResistanceThe misuse of antibiotics extends beyond human health to animal health, particularly in livestock and poultry sectors. Dr. Walia pointed out that 60% of antimicrobial agents produced are used in these sectors, contributing to the spread of drug-resistant pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli through the food chain. Though scientific evidence exists linking antimicrobial use in animals to human health risks, more large-scale studies are needed to fully understand the scope of this issue.
Key Factors Behind the Rise in Substandard ProductsAccording to Dr. Philip Mathew of the WHO, several factors contribute to the proliferation of substandard and falsified medicines. These include weak regulatory systems, the complexity of global supply chains, and a lack of access to affordable medicines. In countries without universal healthcare coverage, individuals may turn to informal, cheaper sources for medicines, increasing the likelihood of encountering substandard products.
Corruption, inadequate consumer awareness, and poor health system infrastructure further exacerbate the problem. Dr. Mathew also highlighted the WHO’s 2024 report, “Global Surveillance and Monitoring System for Substandard and Falsified Medical Products,” which revealed a troubling rise in the number of incidents involving these products between 2017 and 2021. The report showed an annual increase of 36.3%, with antimicrobials, oncology medicines, and vaccines being the most commonly affected.
Impact of Sub-Therapeutic Doses on Antimicrobial ResistanceDr. Mathew elaborated on the concept of Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC), which refers to the lowest concentration of an antimicrobial needed to stop the growth of pathogens. Substandard medicines often contain concentrations lower than the MIC, making them ineffective and contributing to the spread of AMR. The presence of falsified medicines, which lack active ingredients altogether, only worsens this situation by allowing infections to persist and spread, ultimately leading to increased morbidity, healthcare costs, and loss of public trust in medical systems.
Need for Community Engagement in Quality ControlLeena Menghaney advocates for the active involvement of affected communities in the quality control processes for medicines. She believes that community members should be empowered to report substandard and falsified products directly to drug regulatory authorities, which can lead to quicker action. She shared an example from India in 2024 when people living with HIV reported problems with a batch of antiretroviral medicines. Their feedback led to the withdrawal of the substandard drugs and the re-supply of medicines from a WHO-approved source within a week.
Leena further stressed the importance of bioequivalence and stability testing in ensuring the quality of medicines. While quality control systems currently test for contamination and active ingredients, they often fail to account for factors such as the stability of drugs under varying conditions of temperature and humidity. By demanding that medicines meet bioequivalence standards and undergo stability testing, procurers and health ministries can better ensure the efficacy of the medicines they distribute.
Collaboration and Innovation to Combat Substandard MedicinesDr. Mathew emphasized the need for global collaboration to tackle the growing threat of substandard and falsified medicines. He called for a stronger, more coordinated approach to information sharing and technological innovation, especially in the Global South. The WHO’s Trinity Challenge competition, offering a GBP 1 million prize, aims to spur technological advancements to address this critical issue.
Dr. Kamini Walia echoed the need for stronger local regulatory frameworks and manufacturing capacities. By introducing innovative surveillance technologies and improving the global supply chain for medicines, countries can ensure that medical products meet quality standards, helping to combat AMR and improve public health outcomes worldwide.
In conclusion, the global health crisis caused by substandard and falsified medicines is complex and multifaceted, requiring a concerted effort from governments, healthcare organizations, and local communities. By strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing quality control systems, and fostering innovation, we can better protect public health and reduce the burden of antimicrobial resistance.
