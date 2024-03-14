Philips and Synthetic MR Use AI-Powered Precision Diagnostics for Neurological Disorders

Highlights: Philips and Synthetic MR's collaboration aims to revolutionize neurological disorder diagnosis with advanced quantitative brain imaging tools

In the rapidly evolving domain of medical diagnostics, Philips and Synthetic MR have embarked on a collaborative journey to advance the diagnosis of neurological disorders through the utilization of sophisticated quantitative brain imaging tools (1).This partnership endeavors to transform the detection and analysis of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, and dementia, aiming to usher in a new era of precision diagnostics. Traditionally diagnosed through a combination of medical history assessment, physical examination, and diagnostic tests, these disorders are now poised for a paradigm shift with the advent of the Smart Quant Neuro 3D MRI machine software suite.This innovative software suite amalgamates three cutting-edge technologies: Philips’ SmartSpeed image-reconstruction technology, the 3D SyntAc clinical application, and SyntheticMR’s SyMRI NEURO 3D quantitative tissue assessment software.Together, these technologies harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze various brain tissues, encompassing white matter, grey matter, cerebrospinal fluid, and myelin, thus representing a significant advancement in the diagnosis of traumatic brain injuries, surpassing conventional symptom-based assessments.According to GlobalData, a renowned data and analytics company, the integration of AI into the diagnostic imaging market is forecasted to soar to $1.2bn by 2027, marking a significant shift towards enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes in medical imaging.The diagnostic imaging market, particularly magnetic resonance imaging systems, which boasted a value of $6.2bn in 2023, is anticipated to burgeon to $9.1bn by 2030, propelled by the growing demand for early disease detection and personalized medicine, which fuels advancements in software, hardware, and consumables within the industry.The potential of AI to augment efficiency and accuracy in image analysis underscores its rapid advancement across diverse medical sectors. By seamlessly integrating AI systems and computer vision, the technology aids radiologists and healthcare professionals in identifying tissue abnormalities in scan images, thereby streamlining workloads and suggesting potential treatment pathways based on patients’ medical histories.Further strides in AI could also fortify molecular imaging research, pivotal for comprehending diseases at the cellular level.The collaboration between Philips and Synthetic MR represents a watershed moment in diagnostic imaging, contributing to the sector's increasingly indispensable role in preventive healthcare and early disease detection.As the global populace ages and the incidence of diseases like cancer escalates, the efficacy, precision, and accessibility of diagnoses assume paramount importance. This partnership not only underscores the transformative potential of AI in medical imaging but also lays the groundwork for a new era of diagnostic capabilities poised to profoundly impact patient care and outcomes.Source-Medindia