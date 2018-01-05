medindia
New MRI Sensor Enables More Sensitive Brain Imaging

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 1, 2018 at 2:04 AM Research News
MIT neuroscientists have developed a new system that detects direct signals of neural activity; could reveal patterns underlying behavior.
Calcium ions are directly linked to neuronal firing -- unlike the changes in blood flow detected by other types of MRI, which provide an indirect signal -- this new type of sensing could allow researchers to link specific brain functions to their pattern of neuron activity, and to determine how distant brain regions communicate with each other during particular tasks. "Concentrations of calcium ions are closely correlated with signaling events in the nervous system," says Alan Jasanoff, an MIT professor of biological engineering, brain and cognitive sciences, and nuclear science and engineering, an associate member of MIT's McGovern Institute for Brain Research, and the senior author of the study. "We designed a probe with a molecular architecture that can sense relatively subtle changes in extracellular calcium that are correlated with neural activity."

In tests in rats, the researchers showed that their calcium sensor can accurately detect changes in neural activity induced by chemical or electrical stimulation, deep within a part of the brain called the striatum. MIT research associates Satoshi Okada and Benjamin Bartelle are the lead authors of the study, which appears in the April 30 issue of Nature Nanotechnology. Other authors include professor of brain and cognitive sciences Mriganka Sur, Research Associate Nan Li, postdoc Vincent Breton-Provencher, former postdoc Elisenda Rodriguez, Wellesley College undergraduate Jiyoung Lee, and high school student James Melican.

Tracking calcium

A mainstay of neuroscience research, MRI allows scientists to identify parts of the brain that are active during particular tasks. The most commonly used type, known as functional MRI, measures blood flow in the brain as an indirect marker of neural activity. Jasanoff and his colleagues wanted to devise a way to map patterns of neural activity with specificity and resolution that blood-flow-based MRI techniques can't achieve. "Methods that are able to map brain activity in deep tissue rely on changes in blood flow, and those are coupled to neural activity through many different physiological pathways," Jasanoff says. "As a result, the signal you see in the end is often difficult to attribute to any particular underlying cause." Calcium ion flow, on the other hand, can be directly linked with neuron activity. When a neuron fires an electrical impulse, calcium ions rush into the cell. For about a decade, neuroscientists have been using fluorescent molecules to label calcium in the brain and image it with traditional microscopy. This technique allows them to precisely track neuron activity, but its use is limited to small areas of the brain.

The MIT team set out to find a way to image calcium using MRI, which enables much larger tissue volumes to be analyzed. To do that, they designed a new sensor that can detect subtle changes in calcium concentrations outside of cells and respond in a way that can be detected with MRI. The new sensor consists of two types of particles that cluster together in the presence of calcium. One is a naturally occurring calcium-binding protein called synaptotagmin, and the other is a magnetic iron oxide nanoparticle coated in a lipid that can also bind to synaptotagmin, but only when calcium is present. Calcium binding induces these particles to clump together, making them appear darker in an MRI image. High levels of calcium outside the neurons correlate with low neuron activity; when calcium concentrations drop, it means neurons in that area are firing electrical impulses.

Detecting brain activity

To test the sensors, the researchers injected them into the striatum of rats, a region that is involved in planning movement and learning new behaviors. They then gave the rats a chemical stimulus that induces short bouts of neural activity, and found that the calcium sensor reflected this activity. They also found that the sensor picked up activity induced by electrical stimulation in a part of the brain involved in reward. The current version of the sensor responds within a few seconds of the initial brain stimulation, but the researchers are working on speeding that up. They are also trying to modify the sensor so that it can spread throughout a larger region of the brain and pass through the blood-brain barrier, which would make it possible to deliver the particles without injecting them directly to the test site.

With this kind of sensor, Jasanoff hopes to map patterns of neural activity with greater precision than is now possible. "You could imagine measuring calcium activity in different parts of the brain and trying to determine, for instance, how different types of sensory stimuli are encoded in different ways by the spatial pattern of neural activity that they induce," he says.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Preschool Children With Autism Have Abnormal Brain Connections, Reveals MRI Study

Preschool Children With Autism Have Abnormal Brain Connections, Reveals MRI Study

Preschool children have brains that are wired differently finds a study on autism spectrum disorder using special MRI technique to show abnormal connections between networks of kids' brains.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan to Check for Prostate Cancer can Avoid Follow-up Biopsy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan to Check for Prostate Cancer can Avoid Follow-up Biopsy

Using MRI as the initial step in suspected prostate cancer patients can help avoid a follow-up prostate biopsy in a quarter of the men.

Eye Examination Could Obviate The Need For MRI In Stroke Diagnosis

Eye Examination Could Obviate The Need For MRI In Stroke Diagnosis

Examination of the eyes with a special dye could give clues on the extent of brain damage caused due to stroke in the future.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Magnetic Resonance Imaging Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Hearing Loss Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging 

